SmallRig has just launched a new pocket LED light – I've just ordered two!

SmallRig just released its new RM 25C Pocket-Sized RGB LED Video Light. And after going through the specs, I didn’t hesitate – I’ve already ordered two.

It’s a practical, no-nonsense LED light that fits well in a photographer or filmmaker’s kit. The RM 25C is compact; it measures 113 x 74 x 29mm and weighs just 225 grams, making it easy to carry without sacrificing performance or vital kit bag space.

Despite its small size, it delivers 25W of output, and is about 30% smaller and roughly 70% brighter than earlier models. That balance works well for fast-paced shoots where space is limited but reliable lighting is still a must.

What makes this light stand out is the level of control it offers for its size and price point. It provides full RGB color capability with over 36,000 color options and an adjustable color temperature range from 2,500K to 10,000K.

For anyone who cares about color accuracy, the RM 25C scores high with a CRI of 96 and a TLCI of 99, ensuring skin tones and product colors look natural and consistent. It also comes with fourteen built-in lighting effects, which add creative options when needed, but the core strength is solid, dependable light.

ABOVE: See the SmallRig RM 25C mini LED Video Light in action

Battery life is solid enough for most shoots, up to 50 minutes at continuous full brightness, and thanks to PD 3.0 fast charging, it can get back to 80% in about 45 minutes. You can also power it while charging, which adds flexibility on longer shoots or when working from fixed locations.

Controls are straightforward, with a side-mounted HD screen for clear visibility and a dial that makes adjusting settings quick and intuitive. The RM 25C offers versatile mounting options to suit different shooting scenarios. It features a magnetic back that securely attaches to any metal surface, allowing for quick and flexible positioning without the need for extra accessories.

For setups requiring more traditional mounting, there’s also a standard 1/4-inch screw hole, which makes it compatible with tripods, light stands, or rig arms. This combination of magnetic and screw mount options provides reliable flexibility whether you’re working handheld, on location, or in a controlled home studio environment.

For anyone shooting on the go, whether it’s photography, video, or content creation, this light seems like a reliable, easy-to-use tool that can slip easily into your kit bag. It’s compact, bright, and flexible enough to handle a variety of shooting conditions.

I can see myself using it as an accent light or rim light during shoots, in addition to run-and-gun documentaries or studio podcasts, which is why I’ve ordered two already!

The SmallRig RM 25C mini LED Video Light is available now for $59.00 / £55.90 / AU $95.90.

