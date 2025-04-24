MASSIVE $700 off Canon R5 C: ultimate hybrid camera for content creators offers 8K video and 45MP stills at a new-low price
Save big and shoot MASSIVE with a $700 discount this 8K video and 45MP photo content creating camera
If you're a passionate videographer or ready to take the next big step in your cinematography journey, this is the deal you’ve been waiting for. The Canon EOS R5 C - one of the best hybrid cameras available - delivers stunning 8K video and high-resolution 45MP stills, all in a single, pro-level body.
Right now, you can grab this powerhouse camera with a massive $700 discount, bringing the price down to just $2,999 at Adorama or B&H.
SAVE $700 at Adorama. If you're an up-and-coming content creator who wants one camera that can give you amazing 8K video and massive 45MP photos the Canon R5 C is the best hybrid camera out there - now at an even better price!
💲 Price Match | B&H: $2,999
With a simple switch, the Canon EOS R5 C transforms from a pro-level stills camera into a full-frame Cinema EOS system, capable of shooting stunning 8K60p video in 12-bit Cinema RAW Light. It’s a true hybrid, designed for creators who need top-tier photo and video performance in one compact body.
Unlike the standard R5, the R5 C adds powerful video features like 4K120p, Canon Log 3, HDMI RAW output, unlimited recording, a timecode port, 13 custom buttons, an active cooling system, and a multi-function shoe for XLR audio - making it a serious tool for professional productions.
Despite these upgrades, it retains everything users love about Canon’s mirrorless line: dual card slots, RF mount, reliable autofocus with Eye Detection, and seamless integration with Canon apps and DaVinci Resolve.
Weather-sealed to match the rugged EOS C70 and weighing just 1.7 lbs, it’s perfect for handheld, gimbal, or drone work. Whether you're shooting high-res stills or cinema-grade video, the R5 C is a powerful all-in-one solution for demanding creators.
Get the Digital Camera World Newsletter
The best camera deals, reviews, product advice, and unmissable photography news, direct to your inbox!
For nearly two decades Sebastian's work has been published internationally. Originally specializing in Equestrianism, his visuals have been used by the leading names in the equestrian industry such as The Fédération Equestre Internationale (FEI), The Jockey Club, Horse & Hound, and many more for various advertising campaigns, books, and pre/post-event highlights.
He is a Fellow of the Royal Society of Arts, holds a Foundation Degree in Equitation Science, and holds a Master of Arts in Publishing. He is a member of Nikon NPS and has been a Nikon user since his film days using a Nikon F5. He saw the digital transition with Nikon's D series cameras and is still, to this day, the youngest member to be elected into BEWA, the British Equestrian Writers' Association.
He is familiar with and shows great interest in 35mm, medium, and large-format photography, using products by Leica, Phase One, Hasselblad, Alpa, and Sinar. Sebastian has also used many cinema cameras from Sony, RED, ARRI, and everything in between. He now spends his spare time using his trusted Leica M-E or Leica M2, shooting Street/Documentary photography as he sees it, usually in Black and White.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.