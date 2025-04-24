If you're a passionate videographer or ready to take the next big step in your cinematography journey, this is the deal you’ve been waiting for. The Canon EOS R5 C - one of the best hybrid cameras available - delivers stunning 8K video and high-resolution 45MP stills, all in a single, pro-level body.

Right now, you can grab this powerhouse camera with a massive $700 discount, bringing the price down to just $2,999 at Adorama or B&H.

With a simple switch, the Canon EOS R5 C transforms from a pro-level stills camera into a full-frame Cinema EOS system, capable of shooting stunning 8K60p video in 12-bit Cinema RAW Light. It’s a true hybrid, designed for creators who need top-tier photo and video performance in one compact body.

Unlike the standard R5, the R5 C adds powerful video features like 4K120p, Canon Log 3, HDMI RAW output, unlimited recording, a timecode port, 13 custom buttons, an active cooling system, and a multi-function shoe for XLR audio - making it a serious tool for professional productions.

Despite these upgrades, it retains everything users love about Canon’s mirrorless line: dual card slots, RF mount, reliable autofocus with Eye Detection, and seamless integration with Canon apps and DaVinci Resolve.

Weather-sealed to match the rugged EOS C70 and weighing just 1.7 lbs, it’s perfect for handheld, gimbal, or drone work. Whether you're shooting high-res stills or cinema-grade video, the R5 C is a powerful all-in-one solution for demanding creators.