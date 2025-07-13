Got a camera? Here are 9 side hustles to make some money with it – and they're actually good ideas!
Cash in on your passion with these great ideas for making a few bucks from your camera on the side
Photography is an expensive hobby, so why not put your gear to work and make some cash on the side? Berlin-based photographer and YouTuber, Katja Feldmeier, has put together nine ideas for doing just that.
All you need is a decent camera and lens, and the ability to take a good photo with your kit. Remember, the only camera that many people have access to these days is the one on their phone. So even if you only have a beginner camera, but you've put in the time to learn about exposure, composition, and lighting, you'll have the gear and skills to provide people with decent pictures.
Katja's ideas are as diverse as shooting portraits for LinkedIn profiles and dating apps, product photography for those selling their wares on sites like Etsy, and content creation for local cafes and restaurants. Check out her video for the full skinny…
The video highlights nine ways to make money from the photo kit and skills you already have. "We live in a day and age where there's absolutely massive demand for photos, videos and any sort of visual content," says Katja, "so in this video I want to show you nine great side hustles that you can start today if you own a camera."
None of it is likely to make you a millionaire overnight, but there are some great ideas to supplement your income, which you can always spend on even more camera kit.
"Be bold, pitch yourself, but don't ask too high a price when you're just starting out, and I'm sure you can make this work into a side hustle over time, support your local community, and have a little fun!" advises Katja.
Prior to joining digitalcameraworld.com as Guides Editor, Adam was the editor of N-Photo: The Nikon Magazine for seven years, and as such is one of Digital Camera World's leading experts when it comes to all things Nikon-related.
Whether it’s reviews and hands-on tests of the latest Nikon cameras and lenses, sharing his skills using filters, tripods, lighting, L brackets and other photography equipment, or trading tips and techniques on shooting landscapes, wildlife and almost any genre of photography, Adam is always on hand to provide his insights.
Prior to his tenure on N-Photo, Adam was also a veteran of publications such as PhotoPlus: The Canon Magazine, so his wealth of photographic knowledge isn’t solely limited to the Big N.
