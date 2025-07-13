Photography is an expensive hobby, so why not put your gear to work and make some cash on the side? Berlin-based photographer and YouTuber, Katja Feldmeier, has put together nine ideas for doing just that.

All you need is a decent camera and lens, and the ability to take a good photo with your kit. Remember, the only camera that many people have access to these days is the one on their phone. So even if you only have a beginner camera, but you've put in the time to learn about exposure, composition, and lighting, you'll have the gear and skills to provide people with decent pictures.

Katja's ideas are as diverse as shooting portraits for LinkedIn profiles and dating apps, product photography for those selling their wares on sites like Etsy, and content creation for local cafes and restaurants. Check out her video for the full skinny…

9 GREAT side hustles if you own a camera - YouTube Watch On

The video highlights nine ways to make money from the photo kit and skills you already have. "We live in a day and age where there's absolutely massive demand for photos, videos and any sort of visual content," says Katja, "so in this video I want to show you nine great side hustles that you can start today if you own a camera."

None of it is likely to make you a millionaire overnight, but there are some great ideas to supplement your income, which you can always spend on even more camera kit.

"Be bold, pitch yourself, but don't ask too high a price when you're just starting out, and I'm sure you can make this work into a side hustle over time, support your local community, and have a little fun!" advises Katja.

