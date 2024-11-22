Crushproof OM System Tough TG-7 waterproof camera price is crushed!!

An almost unbreakable camera at an unbeatable price, the OM System Tough TG-7 is reduced to just £365 – an amazing deal on our favorite waterproof camera, and one of the best zoom compact cameras that you can still buy new.
The Tough TG-7 is shockproof, crushproof, freezeproof, and dustproof exterior, making it an ideal workhorse for adventurous holidaymakers and daredevils.
OM System Tough TG-7 | was £499.99 | now £365
Save £135 The TG-7 is waterproof, shockproof, shatterproof, freezeproof… basically able to withstand anything you throw at it, literally! Its bright f/2 lens and 12MP sensor give fantastic image quality, especially in dim underwater conditions. Throw in 4K 30p and FullHD 120p, a 25-100mm zoom range, RAW image capture and clever macro and microscope modes, this is the ultimate all-weather, travel, kid-proof camera. Available in red or black at this price.