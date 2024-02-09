Sony continues to update lens firmware in preparation for Sony A9 III arriving

I wrote recently about Sony's mass firmware update to its lenses to future-proof them for the advanced shooting capabilities of the Sony A9 III, and Sony has just released a new firmware for an additional lens.

Benefiting from a new firmware update is the much-loved Sony FE 100-400mm f4.5-5.6 OSS G Master Lens, a full-frame super-telephoto zoom. Part of Sony's flagship Master series of lenses, the 100-400mm is a staple for Sony wildlife shooters, offering extremely sharp image quality, and excellent versatility. The new firmware update will level up the lens further, by enabling additional compatibility with the extremely demanding offerings of the Sony A9 III, Sony's most recent full-frame mirrorless flagship camera.

Sony FE 100-400mm f/4.5-5.6 GM OSS lens (Image credit: Sony )

Details of the firmware update can be seen below:

" SEL100400GM Lens (Ver.06)

Benefits and Improvement

• Adds support for continuous shooting with AF/AE tracking up to a maximum of 120 images/second when used with the ILCE-9M3 camera body

• Fixes an issue where, after updating to Ver. 04, the AF (autofocus) and MF (manual focus) do not work after setting the camera shooting mode to S&Q mode or 4K video mode

Note: When continuous shooting at 60 or 120 images/second, the aperture value of the lens is fixed at the value set for the first image. Either set ISO sensitivity to AUTO or use the P/A shooting mode to ensure appropriate exposure when the subject brightness changes during continuous shooting.

Previous benefits and improvements

The following benefits and improvements are also included in this update.

• Improves the Image Stabilization performance when used with the ILCE-7RM5 camera

• Improves operational stability

• Improves continuous autofocus (AF-C) performance while zooming in when attached to ILCE-9

Note: Requires the latest ILCE-9 Camera Firmware Update."

(Image credit: Future)

Much like the updates to the other Sony lens line-up, the main focus is to ensure that the lens can keep up with the insanely fast continuous shooting of the A9 III and its global shutter. The ability to AF track and shoot continuously at up to 120 fps still boggles the mind, and it is great to see Sony updating existing and even fairly old lenses to benefit from new features.

It also appears that Sony has fixed a significant issue around focusing when used in S&Q Mode. Sony's slow and quick mode provides options such as time-lapses and slow-motion shooting, which will certainly be a welcome fix for Sony astrophotographers.

During Sony's recent mass lens update, there was a question over why a few lenses were left off the list, with many thinking they wouldn't receive an update. However, This firmware release shows that some lenses may have just taken a little longer, so don't give up if your favorite lens has yet to be updated.

