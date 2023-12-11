Mass firmware update for Sony lenses ahead of A9 III launch

Next year will see the arrival of the Sony A9 III, and due to its incredible list of features, Sony has released firmware updates to make sure existing lenses can keep up with requirements.

The Sony A9 III has unrivaled fps performance, with the capability to shoot at 120 fps. Due to this, Sony has future-proofed its existing lens lineup, meaning a large number of the best Sony lenses have been updated, including the majority of the G Master range.

Sony A9 III (Image credit: Sony)

One of the lenses that has received the update is the Sony FE 70-200mm F2.8 GM OSS II, and by looking at its firmware notes we can see the update in more detail.

It states, "Adds support for continuous shooting with AF/AE tracking up to a maximum of 120 images/second when used with the ILCE-9M3 (Sony A9 II) camera body."

Sony FE 70-200mm F4 Macro G OSS II (Image credit: Sony)

This firmware note is the same across updated lenses.

This will be joyous news to existing Sony users, as it enables their existing kit to work at the full capability of the new A9 III. The 2017 Sony FE 100-400mm G Master super-telephoto zoom lens is one of the lenses that has been given the new update, which is impressive as it is pushing 7 years old!

The new Sony A9 III is changing the game with its global shutter and 120 fps shooting capabilities. It is scheduled for release next year and with its array of innovative features, looks to become one of the best Sony cameras available.

There are however several lenses that haven't received the update, the Sony FE 50mm F1.2 GM and Sony FE 85 mm F1.4 GM primes being two examples. This may mean that an update is coming soon, or it could mean an update to the model is needed, and therefore in development.

To find out which lenses are included in the mass update, you can search for them on the Sony support website. If your lens has been issued an update, Sony has a great step-by-step guide on the download page, that talks you through the process.