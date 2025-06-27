Major Nikon Z8 firmware released on July 1, here’s a video of Matt Granger testing it

As a Nikon Z8 owner, I’m very much looking forward to the upcoming firmware 3.0. I know, I know, firmware isn’t usually all that exciting, but in this case, it is. Far from a routine update, Firmware 3.0 will introduce a raft of new features, detailed here. And, ahead of its release, YouTuber and Nikon fan, Matt Granger, has got his hands on the update early. He also appears to confirm the rumored July 1 release date.

Matt’s video is entitled ‘Nikon Z8 REBORN! Firmware V3.00 Tested’ and that’s not hyperbole. This is a monster update and something that looks set to change the Nikon Z8 forever. What’s so good about Matt’s video is that he shows you where to find all of the new goodies in the menu system, making it an essential watch for Nikon Z8 owners who will be downloading the update.

Nikon Z8 REBORN! Firmware V3.00 Tested - YouTube Watch On

While it’s not necessarily the headline new feature, Matt starts with the firmware’s inclusion of a built-in focus limiter. In the past, he’s talked about the Z Series’ tendency to hunt during this very specific instance: the AF loses the subject, focuses behind it, and then struggles to focus on the subject again. So, it’s extremely encouraging to hear him say “this is something that I think we’re going to be able to completely solve”.

He then moves onto the headline new feature, combining Pixel Shift with AE Bracketing or Focus Shift. This means you can capture a huge 180MP HDR or focus-stacked image. Matt also confirms that you can only combine Pixel Shift with either AE Bracketing or Focus Shift, not both. This was my impression, but Nikon’s literature did make it ever so slightly ambiguous, so it’s good to have that cleared up. The YouTuber sets up a shot with Pixel Shift and AE Bracketing, and it’s quite something watching the Nikon Z8 rattle through what amounts to 160 shots. That EXPEED 7 is working overtime!

These are the two biggest upgrades for photographers, but Matt goes through the other upgrades including Maximum Aperture Live View, high-speed file capture additions, the ability to further tweak custom AF zones and much more. Make sure you check out the full video (above) to learn everything about this comprehensive Nikon Z8 update. I for one cannot wait!

