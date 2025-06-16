Fujifilm's new X-Half compact camera is already getting its first firmware update

Fujifilm’s newly released X-Half camera is already proving to be one of the most exciting and talked-about compact cameras of the year. Embracing the charm of vintage photography while pushing digital boundaries, the X Half is Fujifilm’s bold take on the half-frame concept – a nostalgic nod to film shooters that’s been reimagined in digital form for a new generation.

Now, barely a week after hitting store shelves, the X Half has received its first firmware update, marking the beginning of what could be a dynamic evolution for this groundbreaking little camera.

While the update, Firmware Ver.1.01, doesn’t introduce any new features, it addresses a couple of quirks noticed by early adopters; exactly the kind of fine-tuning expected as a camera moves from lab testing to real-world use.

(Image credit: Future / Gareth Bevan)

Fujifilm X Half (Ver.1.01)

The firmware update Ver.1.01 from Ver.1.00 incorporates the following issues:

• “Film Camera Mode” is unintentionally deactivated when the shutter release button is held down fully for about 1 second after “Auto Power Off” is activated with “Film Camera Mode”.

•The thumbnail image of the recorded image may become abnormal in rare cases if the “Frame Advance Lever” is operated so quickly after shooting with the “Grain Effect” setting On in “Film Camera Mode”.

(Image credit: Future / Gareth Bevan)

In simpler terms, the update improves the reliability of the X Half’s much-loved Film Camera Mode, which is central to the camera’s throwback appeal. The mode is designed to emulate the tactile, lo-fi experience of shooting with vintage half-frame film cameras – complete with digital grain effects and even a faux film advance lever.

First firmware updates often don’t grab headlines, but for a camera as unique and experimental as the X Half, they are key to keeping early adopters happy and the shooting experience seamless. It also signals that Fujifilm is actively listening to its users, something fans of the brand have come to appreciate over the years.

This update might be small, but it’s an early sign that Fujifilm plans to nurture and refine the X Half over time, just as it has done so successfully with its X-Series line.

To install Firmware Ver.1.01, users can head to Fujifilm’s official support page and follow the instructions for firmware installation.

