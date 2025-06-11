The Sony A6700 gets new firmware update – here’s what’s new

Sony has released a fresh firmware update for the A6700, bringing several subtle but useful enhancements to one of its most popular APS-C mirrorless cameras.

While none of the additions radically change how the camera performs, the update focuses on quality-of-life improvements that will be welcomed by photographers and videographers who use the A6700 regularly, particularly those working in hybrid workflows.

One of the key changes is the ability to keep shooting while transferring images and video to a smart device. This may seem small, but it is a win for creators on the move, especially those shooting events, travel, or content in fast-paced environments where pausing to offload files isn’t always an option.

The update also introduces smarter file transfers. If an upload is interrupted, the A6700 can now resume from where it left off. It’s also possible to transfer only unsent files or to add new video clips to the queue mid-transfer.

In a nod to the growing importance of cloud-based workflows, Sony has made it possible to upload images directly to the Creators' Cloud. Wi-Fi signal strength is now visible too, again something small, but appreciated in practice, while software update notifications can now be displayed directly on the camera.

The update also improves image quality when applying custom LUTs, a welcome refinement for video shooters who rely on user-defined looks.

Additionally, on a more technical note, the maximum number of files per folder has been increased to 9,999 and WPA and WEP Wi-Fi security protocols are no longer supported, in line with modern standards, but WPA2 and WPA3 remain available.

Although not a compact camera in the traditional sense, the Sony A6700’s small body, class-leading autofocus, and robust video capabilities make it a favorite among hybrid camera shooters. This update doesn’t reinvent the wheel, but it does make an already excellent camera just a little more capable.

The full firmware notes and update link can be found on the official Sony A6700 product page.

