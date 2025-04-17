Sony has released a new firmware update for its flagship mirrorless cameras: the Sony A1 II, A1, and A9 III. Here are all the details and download links, so that you have everything to hand to update your Sony camera.

Earlier this year, in January, Sony launched its first major firmware update for these Alpha cameras, introducing new features and enhancements across its flagship models. The last update focused on improvements to still photography, video capabilities, and overall camera operability, expanding Sony's Camera Authenticity Solutions.

The latest firmware update addresses specific issues. Notably, for all three Alpha models, it fixes a problem where the camera would restart during image capture when the Recording Media was set to Sort Recording.

Sony A1 II

ILCE-1M2 System Software (Firmware) Update Ver. 2.01

Benefits and Improvements:

- Fixes an issue where setting Recording Media to Sort Recording may cause a restart during still image capture

- Fixes an issue where the effectiveness of the Soft Skin Effect when recording movies in S-Log3 was not properly adjusted

Sony A9 III

ILCE-9M3 System Software (Firmware) Update Ver. 3.01

Benefits and Improvements:

- Fixes an issue where setting Recording Media to Sort Recording may cause a restart during still image capture

- Fixes an issue where the effectiveness of the Soft Skin Effect when recording movies in S-Log3 was not properly adjusted

Sony A1

ILCE-1M2 System Software (Firmware) Update Ver. 2.01

Benefits and Improvements:

- Fixes an issue where setting Recording Media to Sort Recording may cause a restart during still image capture

- Fixes an issue where the button registered with Recall Custom Hold may not be accepted

If this is your first time updating your camera's firmware, Sony added helpful information on the download sites, along with a video guide to assist you through the process.

How to update your Sony camera with a memory card (SD or CFexpress) - YouTube Watch On

