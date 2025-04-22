Sony's new FE 50‑150mm f/2 GM puts a superfast spin on the trinity tele‑zoom

Sony has pulled the wraps off the FE 50‑150 mm f/2 G Master, the second lens in its headline‑grabbing f/2 trinity series and the first telephoto zoom of any brand to keep that ultra‑bright aperture all the way to 150 mm.

Slotting between the FE 28‑70mm f/2 GM and the familiar 70‑200mm f/2.8 GM II, the new optic gives working pros a new choice – are you willing to sacrifice 50mm of reach at the long end to gain 20mm at the wide, and enjoy a full two‑stop light advantage over every f/2.8 rival?

The Sony 50-150mm lens is big. Nobody will mistake this for a lightweight walk‑around lens. At 200mm long and 1340g, the FE 50‑150mm f/2 outweighs the 70‑200mm f/2.8 GM II by almost 300g and extends another 14.8mm for a chunky 102.8 mm diameter. But this size trade-off means you still get an 11‑blade aperture and an optical recipe of 19 elements in 17 groups, including two XA and two Super ED elements.

(Image credit: Sony)

Focus is driven by Sony’s XD linear motors, the same used in big lenses like the Sony 300mm f/2.8, promising sticky subject tracking and near‑silent pulls for video. A floating focus architecture lets the lens lock on as close as 0.4m at the 50mm end (and 0.74m at 150mm) for a respectable 0.2× magnification.

As expected of a GM flagship, the barrel is fully weather‑sealed, the front element has a fluorine coating, and there’s a tripod foot in the box. Videographers also get a de‑clickable aperture ring that can be locked to auto, plus there is a hood with a window for quick polarizer tweaks.

Sony says many E‑mount pros asked for a brighter alternative to the classic 70‑200mm – particularly those shooting indoor sports, weddings or stage events where ISO and shutter speed margins are razor‑thin. Paired with the 28‑70mm f/2 GM, the new tele zoom completes a two‑lens kit that covers 28‑150 mm at a constant f/2, potentially replacing an armful of fast primes.

However, premium glass inevitably carries a premium price. The FE 50‑150mm f/2 GM ships in early June for $4,400 / £3,800 (Australian pricing to follow). That’s a hefty outlay, but if you need uncompromising speed, reach, and G Master image quality in a single zoom, this lens might just be top of your wishlist.

Get the Digital Camera World Newsletter The best camera deals, reviews, product advice, and unmissable photography news, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

You might also like...