Sony's new FE 50‑150mm f/2 GM puts a superfast spin on the trinity tele‑zoom
Sony is adding another lens to its f/2 trinity lineup with the Sony FE 50‑150mm f/2 GM
Sony has pulled the wraps off the FE 50‑150 mm f/2 G Master, the second lens in its headline‑grabbing f/2 trinity series and the first telephoto zoom of any brand to keep that ultra‑bright aperture all the way to 150 mm.
Slotting between the FE 28‑70mm f/2 GM and the familiar 70‑200mm f/2.8 GM II, the new optic gives working pros a new choice – are you willing to sacrifice 50mm of reach at the long end to gain 20mm at the wide, and enjoy a full two‑stop light advantage over every f/2.8 rival?
The Sony 50-150mm lens is big. Nobody will mistake this for a lightweight walk‑around lens. At 200mm long and 1340g, the FE 50‑150mm f/2 outweighs the 70‑200mm f/2.8 GM II by almost 300g and extends another 14.8mm for a chunky 102.8 mm diameter. But this size trade-off means you still get an 11‑blade aperture and an optical recipe of 19 elements in 17 groups, including two XA and two Super ED elements.
Focus is driven by Sony’s XD linear motors, the same used in big lenses like the Sony 300mm f/2.8, promising sticky subject tracking and near‑silent pulls for video. A floating focus architecture lets the lens lock on as close as 0.4m at the 50mm end (and 0.74m at 150mm) for a respectable 0.2× magnification.
As expected of a GM flagship, the barrel is fully weather‑sealed, the front element has a fluorine coating, and there’s a tripod foot in the box. Videographers also get a de‑clickable aperture ring that can be locked to auto, plus there is a hood with a window for quick polarizer tweaks.
Sony says many E‑mount pros asked for a brighter alternative to the classic 70‑200mm – particularly those shooting indoor sports, weddings or stage events where ISO and shutter speed margins are razor‑thin. Paired with the 28‑70mm f/2 GM, the new tele zoom completes a two‑lens kit that covers 28‑150 mm at a constant f/2, potentially replacing an armful of fast primes.
However, premium glass inevitably carries a premium price. The FE 50‑150mm f/2 GM ships in early June for $4,400 / £3,800 (Australian pricing to follow). That’s a hefty outlay, but if you need uncompromising speed, reach, and G Master image quality in a single zoom, this lens might just be top of your wishlist.
Gareth is a photographer based in London, working as a freelance photographer and videographer for the past several years, having the privilege to shoot for some household names. With work focusing on fashion, portrait and lifestyle content creation, he has developed a range of skills covering everything from editorial shoots to social media videos. Outside of work, he has a personal passion for travel and nature photography, with a devotion to sustainability and environmental causes.
