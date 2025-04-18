When an update is available for my iPhone, I receive a notification – and soon a handful of Sony cameras will have a similar capability. On April 15, Sony released firmware updates for the Sony ZV-E10, A7 III, A7R IV, and A7C that include stability fixes and the ability for the camera to display a notification when new firmware is available.

The update allows the camera itself to display a notification when a new firmware update is available, a feature that requires an internet connection to work. The feature is designed to help photographers keep software up-to-date without constantly checking the Sony Support website.

The ability to display a notification for firmware isn’t a brand-new feature for Sony, but it’s one that comes with some newer camera models. Notably, the four cameras that received the update are models that have all been replaced with recently released models, bringing the update notification feature to older cameras.

The Sony Creators App can already notify photographers when a firmware update is available from a smart device, but the latest update brings a pop-up on the camera to tell photographers right from the camera, rather than a smartphone. The Sony Creators App can also be used to download firmware without using a laptop or desktop computer.

The firmware update for the four cameras also adds general improved stability. The firmware update also removes the WPA and WEP functions from the Wi-Fi menu, as Sony encourages creators to use the WPA2 format for greater security.

Sony’s latest round of software updates brings the ZV-E10 to version 2.02, the A7 III to 4.02, the A7R IV to 1.11, and the A7C to 2.01. The firmware download is available directly from Sony’s support page, as well as from the Sony Creator’s App.

