The Sony FE 600mm f/4 GM OSS is currently the longest lens in the Sony lens range – but could a longer 800mm arrive soon?

Sony has recently filed a patent for new lenses, including super telephoto prime options such as 800mm f/5.6 and 400mm f/4 GM lenses, as reported by asobinet.com.

The patent application was published on April 15, highlighting that Sony is not stopping enhancing its telephoto lenses and may aim to make optics more affordable. The application includes examples of five optical systems, including 400mm f/4, 500mm f/4, and 800mm f/5.6.

Currently, Sony offers some rather pricey super telephoto primes like the Sony FE 400mm f/2.8 GM OSS lens, and the Sony FE 600mm f/4 GM OSS, both of which come with substantial five-figure price tags... so Sony's intention to develop a more affordable 400mm option, with a smaller aperture (f/4 instead of f.2.8) is something many photographers would appreciate.

This patent application highlights the ongoing intense competition in the super telephoto market. Keep in mind the company just released the Sony 400-800mm f/6.3-8 G OSS lens last month. A prime 800mm lens with an aperture of f/5.6 would also be a nice addition - and would prove useful for some types of sports and wildlife photography.

To give you an overview of what competitors are doing, Canon launched its RF 200-800mm f/6.3-9 IS USM lens in November 2023, while Nikon recently applied for a patent on new lenses. This includes a super telephoto option, the 200-700mm f/6.3-8, as well as a 70-300mm f/4.5-6.3 telephoto and a 24-240mm f/4-6.5 superzoom. If Nikon brings these optics to the market, Nikon Z shooters will finally have the chance to get their hands on a lens with a focal length exceeding 600mm.

Now, let's take a look at Sony's optical system patents:

Image 1 of 5 Sony Patent Application, Publication number: P2025063175 (Image credit: asobinet.com) Example 1 Focal length: 497.08 F-number: 4.12 Half angle of view: 2.47 Image height: 21.633 Overall length: 416.13 Back focal length: 35.63 Sony Patent Application, Publication number: P2025063175 (Image credit: asobinet.com) Example 2 Focal length: 388.00 F-number: 2.91 Half angle of view: 3.15 Image height: 21.633 Total length: 380.75 Back focal length: 28.23 Sony Patent Application, Publication number: P2025063175 (Image credit: asobinet.com) Example 3 Focal length: 776.00 F-number: 5.83 Half angle of view: 1.57 Image height: 21.633 Total length: 498.28 Back Focus: 24.21 Sony Patent Application, Publication number: P2025063175 (Image credit: asobinet.com) Example 4 Focal length: 581.97 F-number: 4.12 Half angle of view: 2.11 Image height: 21.633 Overall length: 455.32 Back Focus: 39.18 Sony Patent Application, Publication number: P2025063175 (Image credit: asobinet.com) Example 10 Focal length: 388.0 F-number: 4.12 Half angle of view: 3.15 Image height: 21.633 Overall length: 352.00 Back focal length: 34.68

