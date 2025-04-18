Are you ready for a monster 800mm supertelephoto prime lens from Sony?
Sony has filed a patent for new GM optics, including an 800mm f/5.6 and 400mm f/4 professional camera lenses
Sony has recently filed a patent for new lenses, including super telephoto prime options such as 800mm f/5.6 and 400mm f/4 GM lenses, as reported by asobinet.com.
The patent application was published on April 15, highlighting that Sony is not stopping enhancing its telephoto lenses and may aim to make optics more affordable. The application includes examples of five optical systems, including 400mm f/4, 500mm f/4, and 800mm f/5.6.
Currently, Sony offers some rather pricey super telephoto primes like the Sony FE 400mm f/2.8 GM OSS lens, and the Sony FE 600mm f/4 GM OSS, both of which come with substantial five-figure price tags... so Sony's intention to develop a more affordable 400mm option, with a smaller aperture (f/4 instead of f.2.8) is something many photographers would appreciate.
This patent application highlights the ongoing intense competition in the super telephoto market. Keep in mind the company just released the Sony 400-800mm f/6.3-8 G OSS lens last month. A prime 800mm lens with an aperture of f/5.6 would also be a nice addition - and would prove useful for some types of sports and wildlife photography.
To give you an overview of what competitors are doing, Canon launched its RF 200-800mm f/6.3-9 IS USM lens in November 2023, while Nikon recently applied for a patent on new lenses. This includes a super telephoto option, the 200-700mm f/6.3-8, as well as a 70-300mm f/4.5-6.3 telephoto and a 24-240mm f/4-6.5 superzoom. If Nikon brings these optics to the market, Nikon Z shooters will finally have the chance to get their hands on a lens with a focal length exceeding 600mm.
Now, let's take a look at Sony's optical system patents:
Example 1
Focal length: 497.08
F-number: 4.12
Half angle of view: 2.47
Image height: 21.633
Overall length: 416.13
Back focal length: 35.63
Example 2
Focal length: 388.00
F-number: 2.91
Half angle of view: 3.15
Image height: 21.633
Total length: 380.75
Back focal length: 28.23
Example 3
Focal length: 776.00
F-number: 5.83
Half angle of view: 1.57
Image height: 21.633
Total length: 498.28
Back Focus: 24.21
Example 4
Focal length: 581.97
F-number: 4.12
Half angle of view: 2.11
Image height: 21.633
Overall length: 455.32
Back Focus: 39.18
Example 10
Focal length: 388.0
F-number: 4.12
Half angle of view: 3.15
Image height: 21.633
Overall length: 352.00
Back focal length: 34.68
For Nikon's current line-up, check out our guides to the best Sony cameras and the best Sony lenses.
Kim is the Staff Writer on Digital Camera World, and formerly Technique Editor at Digital Photographer, focusing on the art and science of photography.
