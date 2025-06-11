Huge Nikon Z8 firmware update supercharges Pixel Shift shooting in world’s first

The Nikon Z8 is one of Nikon's most powerful cameras and now it's even better!

Nikon has a habit of dropping some pretty extensive firmware updates, and that’s exactly what it’s about to do with the Nikon Z8. Firmware version 3.00 has officially been announced, with Nikon stating it will be available for download soon. At the time of writing, no date has been given. However, the ‘Big N’ has released a video (below) detailing everything that’s on offer. Hint, this update’s a big ’un.

The headline enhancement is a world’s first for full-frame mirrorless cameras, with the Nikon Z8 now able to combine Pixel Shift and AE Bracketing or Pixel Shift and Focus Shift. This is a huge boon for photographers who require the very best quality images from their camera. AE Bracketing enables more dynamic range, while Focus Shift focus stacks to produce incredibly large depths of field, and now they can be paired with Pixel Shift to form super-high-resolution images of up to 180MP.

Focus options have been given the firmware treatment, too, with more pliable Custom Wide-Area AF options. This means you can resize your custom AF zone in smaller increments and enlarge it right to the edge of the frame. You can also set a custom button to zoom in instantly to 400%, great news for anyone who regularly uses manual focus.

But my favorite focusing upgrade is the presence of an in-body focus limiter. This allows you to set parameters as to the farthest and nearest distances the camera’s AF will focus. This is a great tool for wildlife or sports photographers shooting through grasses or mesh fencing, for example, because it allows you to set the camera so it ignores said foreground objects.

The Nikon Z8 now supports Flexible Color Picture Controls, like the Nikon Z6 III, allowing you to import tonal edits performed in NX Studio into the camera, so it applies those presets to the images you capture. This will please anyone who has, say, a distinctive color-grading style, providing them with a preview of how each image will look with their unique style of editing, applied in-camera.

There’s now a dedicated image-quality menu and a new 15fps option for HSFC (high-speed file capture), allowing you to swap between JPEG Normal and Fine. There’s also a new function called Maximum Aperture Live View. This cool feature automatically sets to the widest aperture available, no matter what aperture you’ve selected. This is beneficial when shooting in low light, since the camera is able to gather more light for live view and focus faster while the aperture is wide open. But when you take the shot, the aperture reverts to what you’ve selected.

Video View Assist has been given a boost, too, with enhanced highlights and contrast, which is said to resemble Nikon’s Rec 709 LUT. While a Record Voice Memos option now allows you to record voice notes via an external mic. And finally, pro sports photographers will be pleased to know that this firmware update makes the Nikon Z8 fully compatible with NX Field, allowing users to control up to 10 cameras remotely.

If this Nikon Z8 update sounds enticing, make sure you know how to update your Nikon camera's firmware so you're ready for its impending release.

