Sigma 150-600mm f/5-6.3 DG DN OS Sports lens for Sony E mount now in stock!

The Sigma 150-600mm f/5-6.3 DG DN OS Sports lens for Sony E mount and L mount was announced almost a month ago – and now the Sony E mount version has finally arrived. This ultra-telephoto lens will eventually be available for full frame Sony, Panasonic, Leica and Sigma cameras, but only the Sony E mount version currently seems to be available. As the mirrorless equivalent to the Sigma 150-600mm f/5-6.3 DG OS HSM | S for Canon, Nikon and Sigma DSLRs, this newly released lens is sure to be popular among sports, wildlife and action photographers. We've listed all the best places to purchase below…
Sigma 150-600mm f/5-6.3 DG DN OS Sports lens
