Popular

Sigma 150-600mm f/5-6.3 DG DN OS Sports lens for Sony E mount now in stock!

By

The long-awaited Sigma 15-600mm f/5-6.3 DG DN OS Sports lens for Sony E mount has finally arrived

Sigma
(Image credit: Sigma)

The Sigma 150-600mm f/5-6.3 DG DN OS Sports lens for Sony E mount and L mount was announced almost a month ago – and now the Sony E mount version has finally arrived. This ultra-telephoto lens will eventually be available for full frame Sony, Panasonic, Leica and Sigma cameras, but only the Sony E mount version currently seems to be available. As the mirrorless equivalent to the Sigma 150-600mm f/5-6.3 DG OS HSM | S for Canon, Nikon and Sigma DSLRs, this newly released lens is sure to be popular among sports, wildlife and action photographers. We've listed all the best places to purchase below…

Sigma 150-600mm f/5-6.3 DG DN OS Sports lens

Read more

Best Sony camera
Best Leica camera
Best Panasonic camera

Louise Carey
Louise Carey

With over a decade of photographic experience, Louise arms Digital Camera World with a wealth of knowledge on photographic technique and know-how – something at which she is so adept that she's delivered workshops for the likes of ITV and Sue Ryder. Louise also brings years of experience as both a web and print journalist, having served as features editor for Practical Photography magazine and contributing photography tutorials and camera analysis to titles including Digital Camera Magazine and  Digital Photographer. Louise currently shoots with the Fujifilm X-T200 and the Nikon D800, capturing self-portraits and still life images, and is DCW's ecommerce editor, meaning that she knows good camera, lens and laptop deals when she sees them.

Related articles