Panasonic's longest S series zoom promises “industry-leading” stabilization and a new smooth-tight tension ring

Panasonic has unveiled the Lumix 100-500mm f/5-7.1 O.I.S., its most powerful zoom lens yet for full-frame L-mount cameras. Designed for both stills and video, the new optic introduces a host of firsts for the Lumix S lineup, including a new zoom tension ring and what Panasonic calls an “industry-leading” optical image stabilization system.

The newly designed OIS unit, which Panasonic says will enhance shake reduction and improve actuator responsiveness, promises up to 7 stops of image stabilization. There is also a new OIS mode switch for flicking between general shooting, or a dedicated panning mode – where the lens should automatically detect and compensate for the direction of the panning motion.

New to an S Series lens, the tight-smooth function is controlled by a third ring that sits between the manual focus rings and zoom ring, and lets you adjust the tension in the zoom ring. Smooth loosens up the zoom, enabling a quick zoom through the entire range, great for erratically moving subjects, or tight allows for more precise zoom for micro adjustments.

The lens also supports manual focus while zooming, with the focus ring able to be customized for direction as well as linear or non-linear control. With non-linear control, focusing matches the speed at which the ring is turned for quick adjustments, while linear control ensures a smooth, consistent manual focusing speed.

For reach beyond 500mm, the lens is compatible with Lumix teleconverters, extending optical zoom up to 1000mm. Or using Lumix’s hybrid crop zoom, you can push this even further – up to 1562mm with the lens alone, or an extraordinary 3125mm with a hybrid zoom plus a 2x converter. A custom function button on the barrel by default controls hybrid zoom – but can be reassigned in the camera menu.

Inside, the lens features 19 elements in 12 groups, including UED, ED, and UHR glass to minimize aberrations and field curvature, while an 11-blade rounded aperture should produce smooth bokeh. The build is fully weather-sealed, rated for splash, dust, and freezing conditions down to -10°C.

The lens employs Panasonic’s Dual Phase Linear Motor, previously seen in the Lumix 100mm macro, delivering silent autofocus, focus breathing compensation, and enhanced performance for video. Close focusing is available from 0.8m at 100mm (0.16x magnification) to 1.5m at 500mm, where magnification rises to 0.36x – useful for frame-filling shots of smaller subjects.

Despite its reach, the lens measures just 196.1mm (7.72in) in length and weighs just 1,285g (2.83lbs) – remarkably small and light for a lens with this reach and comparable to 100-400mm lenses.

The Panasonic Lumix 100-500mm f/5-7.1 will be available from October 2025, priced at $2,099 / £1,799. It ships with a lens hood and a tripod foot, for quick orientation switching for vertical or horizontal shooting.

Check out more of the best L-mount lenses or the best lenses for bird photography and wildlife in our guides.