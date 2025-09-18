The new Sigma 135mm f/1.4 and 20-200mm f/3.5-6.3 are already so popular, some orders are delayed

Sigma Japan issued an apology, saying that some orders may be delayed for the new 135mm f/1.4 and 20-200mm lenses

Sigma 20-200mm F3.5-6.3 DG | Contemporary with a wide hood is centrally positioned three times against a gradient gray background, creating a sleek and professional tone
(Image credit: Sigma)

When Sigma launched three new lenses earlier this month, the optical giant did so with two world-first surprises. Now, Sigma Japan is apologizing for a delay caused by the unexpected number of pre-orders on the new Sigma 135mm f/1.4 and 20-200mm f/3.5-6.3.

Sigma Japan issued an apology to fans, saying that it had received more orders than anticipated for the Sigma 135mm f/1.4 DG Art and 20-200mm f/3.5-6.3 DG Contemporary. The notice indicates that some customers may experience delays.

The notice, however, was posted on Sigma Japan and not on the brand’s English global website; at present the shortage applies only to Japan and not to other markets. US retailer B&H, for example, still lists September 25 as the estimated ship date on both the 20-200mm and 135mm, which is the date originally announced before the shortage.

The shortage announcement also doesn’t apply to every mount – the delay is for the L-Mount variant of the 135mm and the E-Mount variant for the 20-200mm.

Sigma 20-200mm F3.5-6.3 DG | Contemporary with a wide hood against a gradient gray background, creating a sleek and professional tone

(Image credit: Sigma)

For both of those lenses, Sigma claimed “world first” status. The company said that the Sigma 20-200mm is the world’s first 20-200mm for full frame cameras, while the company said the 135mm f/1.4 is the only autofocus lens to combine that focal length with an f/1.4 aperture.

The Sigma 20-200mm may be the only full-frame lens with that exact focal length range, but it joins the likes of the Sigma 28-105mm f/2.8 DN Art, Tamron 28-200mm f/2.8-5.6 Di III RXD, Nikon Z 28-400mm f/4-8 VR, Canon RF 24-240mm f/4-6.3 IS USM and others on a growing list of all-in-one superzooms for full-frame cameras.

These optics aim to pack wide and telephoto focal lengths into one lens for photographers who want to carry fewer lenses.

Sigma 135mm F1.4 DG | Art lens rests on a black plate, atop a light wood surface. The scene is minimalist, with a focus on the lens&#039;s sleek, modern design

(Image credit: Ara Coutts)

Sigma’s new 135mm Art, meanwhile, takes the mid-telephoto prime popular for portraits and eeks out a bit wider aperture than the more common f/1.8, while still keeping autofocus intact.

If the lens’ popularity in Japan is any indication, a number of photographers are eager to try out the versatility of that all-in-one zoom and the bright aperture on the 135mm.

