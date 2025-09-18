When Sigma launched three new lenses earlier this month, the optical giant did so with two world-first surprises. Now, Sigma Japan is apologizing for a delay caused by the unexpected number of pre-orders on the new Sigma 135mm f/1.4 and 20-200mm f/3.5-6.3.

Sigma Japan issued an apology to fans, saying that it had received more orders than anticipated for the Sigma 135mm f/1.4 DG Art and 20-200mm f/3.5-6.3 DG Contemporary. The notice indicates that some customers may experience delays.

The notice, however, was posted on Sigma Japan and not on the brand’s English global website; at present the shortage applies only to Japan and not to other markets. US retailer B&H, for example, still lists September 25 as the estimated ship date on both the 20-200mm and 135mm, which is the date originally announced before the shortage.

The shortage announcement also doesn’t apply to every mount – the delay is for the L-Mount variant of the 135mm and the E-Mount variant for the 20-200mm.

For both of those lenses, Sigma claimed “world first” status. The company said that the Sigma 20-200mm is the world’s first 20-200mm for full frame cameras, while the company said the 135mm f/1.4 is the only autofocus lens to combine that focal length with an f/1.4 aperture.

The Sigma 20-200mm may be the only full-frame lens with that exact focal length range, but it joins the likes of the Sigma 28-105mm f/2.8 DN Art, Tamron 28-200mm f/2.8-5.6 Di III RXD, Nikon Z 28-400mm f/4-8 VR, Canon RF 24-240mm f/4-6.3 IS USM and others on a growing list of all-in-one superzooms for full-frame cameras.

These optics aim to pack wide and telephoto focal lengths into one lens for photographers who want to carry fewer lenses.

Sigma’s new 135mm Art, meanwhile, takes the mid-telephoto prime popular for portraits and eeks out a bit wider aperture than the more common f/1.8, while still keeping autofocus intact.

If the lens’ popularity in Japan is any indication, a number of photographers are eager to try out the versatility of that all-in-one zoom and the bright aperture on the 135mm.

