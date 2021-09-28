Save $48 on Adobe Premiere Pro video editor in 72-hour sale. 20% off!

Adobe has just told us that it is running a flash sale on some of its Creative Cloud Single Apps for over the next three days. The discount allows you to buy one of the best video editors, Premiere Pro, with a 20% saving in Canada and the USA until 01 October. You pay just an equivalent of $15.99 a month.

The Single App scheme is particularly attractive to those who just want one program - and who wouldn't benefit from Adobe's "all you can eat" All Apps plan which typically costs $52.99 a month. That means for vloggers and filmmakers who want the industry-standard professional video editing software, you can just subscribe to getting Premiere Pro - without paying for apps that you just won't use.

See Adobe Premiere Pro CC review

Adobe Creative Cloud Single App - save 20%

This 72-hour sale is on a subscription to just one of Adobe's creative apps - which are reduced to $191.88 for the year (usually $239.88). As well as Premiere Pro, this discount can be had on Adobe Illustrator. That's an equivalent of $15.99 a month.

Offer ends: midnight 01 October (midnight PT)

Valid in: USA, Canada,

Although Photoshop CC is available under this Single Apps offer, photographers are better off buying the Creative Cloud Photography Plan that costs $9.99 a month, and which gives you both Lightroom and Photoshop in the subscription deal.

