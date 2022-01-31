Save an incredible $350 on this Angelbird 1TB CFexpress B card

For those looking to take advantage of more storage and being able to record for longer without switching cards, you can now save $350 on an Angelbird 1TB AV Pro CFexpress 2.0 Type B Memory Card from B&H.

Angelbird 1TB CFexpress | was $749 |now $399

SAVE $350 Designed for RAW sports photography with fast burst rates, and to record video from 4K all the way to 8K, this is a fantastic deal on a huge amount of storage.

US DEAL

This CFexpress memory card from Angelbird is designed to deliver reliable performance that can handle RAW shooting and continuous frames per second photography. It's also as well as professionally cinematography, with the ability to record RAW 4K, 6K, or 8K from cinema cameras such as the Canon EOS R5 C or professional cameras like the Nikon Z9.

With a capacity of 1TB and a PCIe 3.0 x2 bus, this card can deliver maximum read speeds of 1700 MB/s, maximum write speeds of 1500 MB/s, sustained read speeds of 1000 MB/s, and sustained write speeds of 1000 MB/s.

It is compatible with devices that support the CFexpress 2.0 Type B standard, such as the Canon EOS R5, Canon EOS-1D X Mark III, Nikon Z6 II, Nikon Z7 II, Panasonic S1 and Panasonic S1R. The AV Pro series has also been engineered with protection against shock, dust, water, temperature extremes, x-rays, and has an MTBF (Mean Time Between Failures) rating of 2.4 million hours.

Also, included is lifetime data protection and an activation code for the full limited three-year warranty, meaning this card will last longer than some of your most precious camera gear and will evolve with your photography or cinematography.

