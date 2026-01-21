ProGrade Digital secures out-of-this-world contract with NASA
Artemis missions to the moon will be recorded on ProGrade Digital CFexpress cards
Here's some memory card news you don't see every day: ProGrade Digital has announced that it has entered into a Space Act agreement with NASA to support Artemis moon missions.
The Space Agency will be using ProGrade's CFexpress Type B Iridium cards, in 400GB and 1.6TB capacities, along with ProGrade Digital high-speed memory card readers. Several brands were considered for the contract, but ProGrade cards were chosen due to their ability to "sustain high performance and reliable operation in a high radiation space environment". Iridium cards are said to have "exceeded the capability of other CFexpress Type B cards when tested in a space-like environment".
“The lunar surface presents very challenging environments for cameras and related storage media,” said Jeremy Myers, HULC Handheld Universal Lunar Camera COTS (commercial off the shelf) hardware lead. “The partnership developed between NASA and ProGrade will help ensure images and video are captured reliably when humanity returns to the Moon”.
From initial sample submission to being chosen for the contract took over 18 months. During this time the memory cards were subjected to many hours of extreme conditions to represent those in space. NASA's camera of choice for the Artemis campaign is a specially-designed Nikon Z9.
Artemis missions will see humans again returning to the moon, in order to establish long-term scientific lunar research, with the intention to use this knowledge to help facilitate travel to Mars.
The best camera deals, reviews, product advice, and unmissable photography news, direct to your inbox!
Ben is the Imaging Labs manager, responsible for all the testing on Digital Camera World and across the entire photography portfolio at Future. Whether he's in the lab testing the sharpness of new lenses, the resolution of the latest image sensors, the zoom range of monster bridge cameras or even the latest camera phones, Ben is our go-to guy for technical insight. He's also the team's man-at-arms when it comes to camera bags, filters, memory cards, and all manner of camera accessories – his lab is a bit like the Batcave of photography! With years of experience trialling and testing kit, he's a human encyclopedia of benchmarks when it comes to recommending the best buys.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.