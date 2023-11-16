Nikon Z8 with 24-120mm lens discounted for the first time ahead of Black Friday sales

Ahead of Black Friday, Amazon has dropped the price on the Nikon Z 8 when bought with a Nikkor 24-120mm f/4 S lens making the kit $4,896.95 - that's a $200 dollar saving and is one of our favorite early Black Friday camera deals on what has been one of the hottest new launches of 2023.

Nikon Z8| was $5,099.95 |now $4,699.95

SAVE $400 on the Nikon Z8 with a 45.7MP sensor, 120fps continuous burst mode and 8K recording - you can think of it like a mirrorless Nikon D850 only better

The Nikon D850 was by far one of the best DSLRs Nikon ever released and we like to think of the Nikon Z8 as its mirrorless sibling. It's an extremely versatile camera and around 15% smaller than the flagship Nikon Z9 so you save on size and weight. It's perfect for shooting anything from portraits, landscapes or even sports since it has a lightning-fast maximum shutter speed of 1/32,000 sec.

It might not offer the unlimited recording capabilities of the Nikon Z9 but you can't exactly scrunch your nose up at an impressive 120 minutes of shooting 4K 60p or 90 minutes when shooting 8K 30p. This camera's impressive video specs paired with its high-res sensor, fast burst mode and dual CFExpress/SD card slots make it perfect for anyone needing to shoot photos and video - a true hybrid camera you might say.

On testing, it was hard to find fault with the Nikon Z8 - there were a couple of times when the autofocus just missed the focus when shooting through trees but with the same headline specs as the Z9 only in a much smaller body and at a much lower price, you're getting a lot for your money. A great camera for professionals or enthusiastic amateurs who want to take their photos to the next level.

This is the first time we've seen a discount on the Nikon Z8 which is unsurprising considering it only came out in May 2023, and has often been hard to find in stock, so if you've been thinking about it but needed something to push you - this could be that sign to upgrade!

