Memorial Day deal: save up to an amazing $450 on these top 5 Nikon pro lenses

(Image credit: B&H)

If you are a Nikon user then you have hit the jackpot through Memorial Day camera sales (opens in new tab) with a potential saving of up to $450 off select Nikon pro-grade lenses. If you are looking for a prime to give you that extra reach with your sports photography or a versatile zoom to be your workhorse for any occasion, then these great discounts on Nikon Z-mount and F-mount lenses over at B&H are just the ticket!

Nikkor Z 20mm f/1.8 S|was $1,047|now $947
 (opens in new tab)Save $100 This wide-angle lens will be a versatile addition to your kitbag, useful for everything from astrophotography and architecture to landscapes and interiors.
Nikon 200-500mm f5.6E |was $1,396.95| now £1,056.95 (opens in new tab)
SAVE $340 This super-telephoto lets you get even closer to the action with sharper results thanks to its constant F/5.6 aperture throughout the zoom range and Nikon's latest vibration reduction.
Nikon 70-200mm f/2.8E|was $2,346.95|now $1,896.95
 (opens in new tab)SAVE $450 Spanning a versatile range of longer-than-normal focal lengths, this 70-200mm features an extremely versatile zoom range and constant f/2.8 aperture thought-out, making it the best lens low-light situations.
Nikon Z 24-70mm f/2.8 S|was $2,296|now $1,996 (opens in new tab)
SAVE $300 This workhorse standard zoom covers wide-angle to portrait-length fields of view and features a bright f/2.8 constant maximum aperture. This lens is suitable for working in a variety of lighting conditions and offers increased control over depth of field for isolating  your subjects and working with selective focus.
Nikon 500mm f/5.6E | was $3,596.95 |now $3,296.95
 (opens in new tab)SAVE $300 This pro prime in its hand-holdable form factor benefits from Nikon's latest nanocrystal and super integrated coatings resulting in maximum image quality on far-reaching subjects making this lens the perfect choice for sports, birds and wildlife
For nearly two decades Sebastian's work has been published internationally. Originally specialising in Equestrianism, his visuals have been used by the leading names in the equestrian industry such as The Fédération Equestre Internationale (FEI), The Jockey Club, Horse & Hound and many more for various advertising campaigns, books and pre/post-event highlights.


He is a Fellow of The Royal Society of Arts, holds a Foundation Degree in Equitation Science and is a Master of Arts in Publishing.  He is member of Nikon NPS and has been a Nikon user since the film days using a Nikon F5 and saw the digital transition with Nikon's D series cameras and is still to this day the youngest member to be elected in to BEWA, The British Equestrian Writers' Association. 


He is familiar with and shows great interest in medium and large format photography with products by Phase One, Hasselblad, Alpa and Sinar and has used many cinema cameras from the likes of Sony, RED, ARRI and everything in between. His work covers the genres of Equestrian, Landscape, Abstract or Nature and combines nearly two decades of experience to offer exclusive limited-edition prints to the international stage from his film & digital photography.

