Memorial Day deal: save up to an amazing $450 on these top 5 Nikon pro lenses

If you are a Nikon user then you have hit the jackpot through Memorial Day camera sales (opens in new tab) with a potential saving of up to $450 off select Nikon pro-grade lenses. If you are looking for a prime to give you that extra reach with your sports photography or a versatile zoom to be your workhorse for any occasion, then these great discounts on Nikon Z-mount and F-mount lenses over at B&H are just the ticket!
Nikkor Z 20mm f/1.8 S|
was $1,047|now $947
(opens in new tab)Save $100 This wide-angle lens will be a versatile addition to your kitbag, useful for everything from astrophotography and architecture to landscapes and interiors.
US DEAL
Nikon 200-500mm f5.6E |
was $1,396.95| now £1,056.95 (opens in new tab)
SAVE $340 This super-telephoto lets you get even closer to the action with sharper results thanks to its constant F/5.6 aperture throughout the zoom range and Nikon's latest vibration reduction.
US DEAL
Nikon 70-200mm f/2.8E|
was $2,346.95|now $1,896.95
(opens in new tab)SAVE $450 Spanning a versatile range of longer-than-normal focal lengths, this 70-200mm features an extremely versatile zoom range and constant f/2.8 aperture thought-out, making it the best lens low-light situations.
US DEAL
Nikon Z 24-70mm f/2.8 S|was $2,296|now $1,996 (opens in new tab)
SAVE $300 This workhorse standard zoom covers wide-angle to portrait-length fields of view and features a bright f/2.8 constant maximum aperture. This lens is suitable for working in a variety of lighting conditions and offers increased control over depth of field for isolating your subjects and working with selective focus.
US DEAL
Nikon 500mm f/5.6E |
was $3,596.95 |now $3,296.95
(opens in new tab)SAVE $300 This pro prime in its hand-holdable form factor benefits from Nikon's latest nanocrystal and super integrated coatings resulting in maximum image quality on far-reaching subjects making this lens the perfect choice for sports, birds and wildlife
US DEAL
Read more:
Best Nikon lenses (opens in new tab)
Best Nikon Z lenses (opens in new tab)
Best Nikon telephoto (opens in new tab)
Best Nikon wide-angle (opens in new tab)