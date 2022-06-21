Kodak launches three ring lights that'll improve your selfies and zoom calls

Kodak has just launched three new ring lights that are designed to help you look more professional in conference calls by sharpening and brightening your appearance.

When the pandemic hit, the way people worked completely changed. There was no commuting, everyone who could work from home did and zoom calls became the new way to meet. Unfortunately not everyone has a perfectly lit work home working space, so the best ring lights (opens in new tab) became massively popular. They’re relatively cheap, don’t take up a lot of space and are perfect for adding that little bit of extra light.

Kodak is best known for making some of the best 35mm film (opens in new tab) along with some of the best disposable cameras (opens in new tab), and it feels like a wise move to branch out into this market with so many content creators, influencers and people working from home. There are three different styles to choose from: a 10-inch premium ring light for those who want the best quality possible, a 10-inch desktop ring light, and a 4-inch ring light that can attach to your smartphone.

The Kodak Ring Light 10" can be used with a smartphone, compact or mirrorless camera, and small DSLRs. You can adjust the brightness, color balance and height of the stand, and it packs down into a handy travel case. Likewise the Kodak Desk Ring Light 10" is also fully adjustable and has a tilting head, so you can position it at the perfect angle.

If you make TikTok videos, Instagram Reels or just want to take better quality selfies, the Kodak Ring Light Mini 4" is a pocket-sized light that attaches directly to your phone. It’s easy to use, can be attached to most smartphones, iPads or tablets, and has an impressive 90-minute battery life. It's perfect for traveling and keeping on you at all times, as you never know when a photo opportunity might arise.

Prices start at $29.99 / £24.90 (approximately AU$43.12) for the mini, $44.99 / £34.90 ($AU64.69) for the 10-inch desk light and $119.99 / £99.90 ($172.53) for the premium 10-inch ring light – although it's currently 50% off on Amazon.com (opens in new tab).

