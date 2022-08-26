Here comes the Sony Xperia 5 IV: Event confirmed for September 1

Many expected to see the Sony Xperia 5 IV launch back in May, when the Xperia 1 IV (opens in new tab) launched, but that wasn’t the case. However, now the Japanese manufacturer has announced an event to launch a new Xperia device next week, it’s almost certainly the Sony Xperia 5 IV. Sony’s Xperia 5 series is known for being the company’s compact flagship line, being considerably smaller than the Xperia 1 range.

The launch event will be held on September 1, at 3am ET / 8am BST, and will be live-streamed on the official Sony Xperia YouTube channel (opens in new tab), so we can all tune-in.

Music video credentials

Sony has teamed up with Cat Burns (opens in new tab), who features in the video teaser saying she and recorded her latest music video on the “new Xperia” phone, although she is careful not to mention the Xperia 5 IV by name.

Sony Xperia 5 IV: What we know so far

A recent FCC certification, spotted by GSMArena, tells us that at 155.74mm tall and 67.1mm wide the phone is a bit more compact than the Xperia 5 III (opens in new tab). The screen diagonal on the Xperia 5 IV is listed at 153.5mm (6.04-inches), again a little shorter than the Xperia 5 III's 6.1-inch panel. A more compact model will be welcomed, so this makes sense.

Rumors point towards a the Xperia 5 IV featuring Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset and wireless charging, which are both sound bets. The camera system is thought to be similar to its predecessors, potentially with three 12MP sensors.

Unusually, there’s not actually a lot known (or even leaked and rumored) about the Sony Xperia 5 IV, but all with be revealed on September 1. We are hoping it’s quickly made available in worldwide markets.

