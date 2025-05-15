While everyone is wondering why Sony is focusing on camera phones instead of releasing the A7 V, it just announced the new Xperia 1 VII. We'll just have to hang tight until the A7 V arrives (which, according to the camera rumors, is expected to be this summer – though it might be pushed back again).

So let's use the time to take a look at this new Sony phone that is powered by Alpha technology and equipped with Zeiss lenses – and let's also discuss the price point, especially since some of Sony's mirrorless cameras can be found cheaper than the Xperia 1 VII (like the Sony A6600, A7C and our old favorite A7 III.

The Sony Xperia 1 VII features a 6.5-inch display and a 5,000mAh battery that promises up to 2 days of battery life. More importantly, it brings a larger sensor and the latest Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset to enhance the audiovisual experience and image quality.

Plus, it has a built-in micro SD card slot, so you can easily expand the phone's 256GB storage for all your photography needs. Check out the official product video:

The cameras

The four lenses, created in a partnership with Zeiss, come with some upgrades. For example, the ultra-wide angle lens (Rear camera 3) comes with a brighter aperture (f/2.0 instead of f/2.2) and a larger sensor that is more than double the size of Sony’s previous model.

• Rear camera 1 (Wide-angle lens)

1/1.35-inch Exmor T sensor, OIS, and PDAF, Resolution: 52MP (Full aspect)/ 48 MP (Effective), Aperture: f/1.9, Focal length: 24mm, Field of view: 84°

• Rear camera 2 (Zoom lens)

1/3.5-inch Exmor RS imager, Resolution: 12MP, Aperture: f/2.3 - 3.5, Focal length: 85mm - 107mm, Field of view: 28°-15°

• Rear camera 3 (Ultra wide-angle lens)

1/1.56-inch Exmor RS sensor, Resolution: 50MP (Full aspect). 48MP (Effective)/ 12MP (Still image recording), Aperture: f/2, Focal length: 16mm, Field of view: 104°

• Front camera

Resolution: 12 MP, Aperture: f/2, Focal length: 24mm, Field of view: 83°, Features: HDR, Night shooting, Creative look, S-Cinetone (video), Hand shutter (photo), Live streaming

Alpha-like features

The Xperia 1 VII takes a lot of the same tech that drives Sony's Alpha cameras and squeezes it into your palm:

• 120fps readout

• 30fps AF/AE burst

• Up to 60 calculations per second continuous AF/AE

• Real-time Eye AF (Human and Animal)

• Real-time Tracking

• Pose estimation

Availability and pricing

Sony's new flagship smartphone is available for pre-order, with shipments expected to start on June 04. As some may expect, the Xperia 1 VII comes with a hefty price tag of £1,399 in the UK (which is £100 more than the Xperia 1 VI). Australian pricing is to be confirmed.

As some may also expect, there's no word on whether the Sony Xperia 1 VII will launch in the US or how much it might cost.

Apple and other smartphone brand competitors have their prices similarly high (the iPhone 16 Pro pricing starts at £999 in the UK). While Apple doesn't make mirrorless cameras, Sony does – and when you compare the pricing of some of its APS-C and even full-frame cameras, it becomes clear that the Xperia VII is priced comparably.

If you are interested in smartphone photography and its convenience, the Sony Xperia VII may meet your needs – but for a classic photography experience, the best Sony cameras might be more up your street.

Mirrorless options

Sony A6600

The Sony A6600 is great for both photography and videography (Image credit: Sony)

Sony A6600 + E 18-135mm f/3.5-5.6 OSS

APS-C mirrorless camera, released in 2019

Official price: £1,399, US$1,599.99, €1,700



Digital Camera World Verdict: ★★★★

We say, "The Sony A6600 is Sony's latest and greatest offering in its popular A6000-series APS-C mirrorless cameras. Its 24.2MP sensor and BIONZ X image processor are nothing particularly special, but Sony has gone to town with the A6600's advanced autofocus and subject tracking capabilities."

Sony A7 III

The Sony A7 III is a versatile choice for photography enthusiasts and professionals (Image credit: Future)

Sony A7 III + FE 28-70mm f/3.5-5.6 OSS

Full-frame mirrorless camera, released 2018

Official price: £1,379, US$1,999.99, €1.749



Digital Camera World Verdict: ★★★★½

We say, "The Sony A7 III has long been one of our favorite all-round entry-level full frame mirrorless cameras. Its 24MP resolution is enough for most, its AF system is fast and powerful, its 10fps shooting is very impressive at this price and it even shoots 4K video (though there is a small crop if you want to shoot at 30p). How can you beat that?"

Sony A7C

The Sony A7C is a compact choice, popular among travel and street photographers (Image credit: Sony)

Sony A7C (body only)

Full-frame mirrorless camera, released in 2020

Official price: £1,399,US$1,199.99 (Amazon), €1.699

Digital Camera World Verdict: ★★★½

We say, "The Sony A7C's specifications are unambitious to say the least, particularly in terms of its video capabilities, but its practical performance, from its handy vari-angle screen to its excellent AF system, make it effective enough as a camera."

