Now it's official – Insta360 will get ANOTHER 360-degree cam out before GoPro can tie their laces...
See the new teaser for the next-generation 360-degree camera – and find out where you can touch it first...
Here's the new teaser, just released, which confirms the rumors that a new 360-degree camera is coming from Insta360, presumably to replace the flagship X4 I reviewed only last year.
Now I might be reading this completely wrongly. No product is actually mentioned in the video. But, to me, the heading "All day. All night. All angles." tells me – an experienced reviewer of 360-degree cameras – this:
All Angles = We should be expecting a 360-degree camera, so, by extension, a successor to the X4. The one before was called the X3, so... X5 anyone?
All day = My guess is this in't literal, but hints at better battery life. Probably not literally 'all day', but longer. 360-degree cameras have traditionally not had as long a battery life as comparable single-lens action cameras because, well, they're doing not just twice the work but stitching processing too. That has made more battery desirable.
All night = Again just supposition, but the video has some pretty slick-looking low-light images, and one area that Insta360 has really stood ahead of other action camera companies (yes, I'm looking at GoPro) is with low-light capability. We've already seen that with the Ace Pro and Ace Pro 2. Why not bring low-light improvements to their flagship 360-degree camera?
Something else the video reveals? That there will be an event next week on the April 22.
One other suggestion we might be looking at an X4 replacement? There are discounts to be had on the X4 right now and low stock at some retailers.
The Insta360 has long been at the top of our best 360-degree camera guide, which is well worth a read. You might also find the stories of the ongoing pains of GoPro, as it attempts to catch up to the X4's 8K cameras, interesting. These are well covered in our latest news, including that GoPro claim an 8K 360-degree camera of its own is coming (though Insta360 is now the world's bestselling), and the delay is partly why the GoPro CEO has refused his salary.
