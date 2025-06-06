Fujifilm has dropped the first official clues as to what its next camera will be. A short video has been released to tease us with what will probably be the highlight of the company's next X-Summit, which will take place on June 12 in Shanghai, China.

In the enigmatic video we see what looks like the Fujifilm X100VI compact camera, and the Fujifilm X-Pro3 cameras, while we hear and read the words "There’s another rangefinder-style series that’s just as essential when telling the story of our X Series history."

And then we get a silhouetted view of what we assume must be this new rangefinder-style camera.

See you at X Summit on June 12th, 2025 / FUJIFILM #xsummit #xsummitshanghai2025 - YouTube Watch On

ABOVE: Watch the teaser video for yourself

The video itself doesn't give that much away – other than the promise of a new X-Series camera. And from what we can see from the shape, it looks compact shaped – with an outline that does not look that different from the X100VI.

Could this be yet another compact camera, so soon after the announcement of the Fujifilm X-Half last month and the launch of the GFX100RF back in March?

While it feels a little soon for a new X100 model (unless it's something seriously of-piste like a black-and-white version), a new XPro is long overdue. Formerly the flagship camera of the X Series, the XPro3 was released all the way back in 2019.

Another possible candidate would be a replacement for the Fujifilm X-E4 – a compact-shaped interchangeable lens camera that launched in 2021, and has now been discontinued for some time. However, a company executive suggested in 2023 that a successor was unlikely.

Perhaps we're looking at the rebirth of another classic compact, the Fujifilm XF10 – which, unlike the X100 line, had a non-X Trans sensor and a wider 28mm fixed focal length, both of which would give it a unique identity in today's product lineup.

Fujiflm teaser shows this silhouette of a new rangefinder-style camera to be revealed at X-Summit Shanghai (Image credit: Fujifilm)

We don't have that long to wait to find out the full details of the new rangefinder-style camera, which will be revealed at X-Summit Shanghai on June 12 at 05:00 EDT / 10:00 BST / 14:00 AEST.

The presentation will be transmitted live on YouTube – and we will be covering the event live to bring you all the news as it is is announced.

