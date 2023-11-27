Cyber Monday memory card deals: don't miss out on these awesome discounts

You can never have too many memory cards, and with the rock-bottom prices we're being treated to this Cyber Monday, there's never been a better time to increase the storage capacity of your camera, drone or phone! We've scoured the web to find the best memory card deals around, so no matter whether your device takes SD, microSD, or CFexpress cards, we've got a superb deal for you. Here are the very best Cyber Monday deals on memory cards available right now...
Cyber Monday memory card deals
Samsung 128GB SDXC card |
was $18.99 | now $13.99
Save $5 at B&H With read/write speeds of up to 160/120MB/s respectively, this Samsung SD card is no slouch. It's also the cheapest 128GB big-brand SD card we've found at B&H this Black Friday.
Samsung 256GB SDXC card |
was $27.99 | now $21.99
Save $6 at B&H Samsung is offering unbeatable value on lower-capacity SD cards right now. This 256GB card is discounted, yet it offers decent read/write speeds for the money.
SanDisk 512GB Ultra SDXC UHS-I card |
was $48 | now $37.99
Save $10 at Amazon A healthy discount on this fast (150MB/s), high-capacity SD card from one of the most respected brands in the business.
SanDisk 400GB Ultra microSDXC UHS-I Memory Card |
was $69.99 | now $48
Save $21 at Amazon A decent saving on this high-speed, high-capacity microSD card from one of the best names in the business.
SanDisk 512GB microSDXC card |
was $39.99 | now $31.99
Save $8 at Amazon Want a 512GB microSD card with more speed? This SanDisk's rapid 190MB/s max read rate has you covered, and all for a bargain price.
Silicon Power 1TB microSDXC card |
was $67.99 | now $49.99
Save $20 at B&H We challenge you to find a cheaper 1TB microSD card from an established brand this Black Friday. Sure, the 100MB/s read speed isn't the fastest – but at this stunning low price, you really can't complain.
SanDisk 1TB microSDXC card |
was $100.90 | now $87.99
Save $12 at Amazon This microSD card isn't the cheapest, but with read speeds of up to 190MB/s, it is one of the fastest UHS-I microSD cards out there, supercharging your transfer speeds.
SanDisk 256GB CFexpress Type B card |
was $399.99 | now $119.99
Save $280 at B&H This is a good price for a fast, relatively high-capacity Type B card from a big brand.
ProGrade Digital 512GB CFexpress Type B card |
was $179.99 | now $129.99
Save $50 at B&H There has to be an error here, as this is a 512GB Type B card that's currently cheaper than almost all 256GB Type B cards! Our advice? Buy fast, before B&H realizes its mistake!
