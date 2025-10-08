I’m a very boring person, that’s why I use Prime Day to stock up on memory cards for my camera

Let’s face it, the best camera deals are where it’s at on Amazon Prime Day. Who doesn’t love pursuing camera bargains? But plenty of other camera equipment is on offer, too. And while spending your hard-earned on a handful of memory cards isn’t exactly most photographers’ idea of a good time, it does make good financial sense. After all, memory cards aren’t always cheap.

CFexpress cards, especially, can set you back quite a few bucks. And while a shiny new camera or lens might be calling my name, I’m always wanting for additional, faster, and/or more reliable storage. So, with my 'engrossing' introduction out of the way, I’ve compiled a list of some of the best memory card bargains you can find during Amazon Prime Big Deal Days.

• Don't miss today's best Amazon Prime camera deals

Do note that memory cards can and do go wrong. Most camera manufacturers do list recommended memory card brands, which may offer greater peace of mind, but these tend to be the bigger brands that come at a more premium price point. Ultimately, it’s up to your discretion as a consumer as to which brands you choose to purchase.

Right, that’s the really boring bit out of the way. Here are the ever so slightly more interesting deals *yaaaawn*...

Disclaimer You do need to be a Prime member to take advantage of some of the deals below, but you may be eligible for a free trial. If not, you can simply purchase a subscription and cancel it immediately so you’re only charged for the one month.



Save 16% ($25.24) Pergear 256GB CFexpress Type A Memory Card: was $159 now $133.76 at Amazon If you’re a Sony user in the market for a CFexpress Type A card, then this 256GB pairing from Pergear is a decent deal. The cards boast read and write speeds of 780MB/s, and are compatible with the latest Sony Alpha cameras, including the Sony A7 IV and Sony A7R, as well as the Sony FX3 and Sony FX6 (do check the compatibility of your camera before purchase). This deal is for Prime members only.

Save 16% ($45.17) Pergear 512GB CFexpress Type A Memory Card: was $279 now $233.83 at Amazon If 256GB just isn’t enough space, you can opt to pick up a pair of 512GB Pergear CFexpress Type A cards (single cards are also available via the same link). The 512GB variants boast a slightly faster read speed of 800MB/s, with a write speed of 780MB/s. If these are your first Type A cards, don’t forget to pick up a compatible card reader. This deal is for Prime members only.

Save 35% ($28.11) Lexar 128GB Professional SILVER PRO SD Cards: was $79.99 now $51.88 at Amazon A pair of 128GB Lexar Professional Silver Pro SD cards for $51.88? Yes please. If you’re still using SD cards (many of us are), these UHS-II cards boast very respectable read and write speeds of 280MB/s and 120MB/s, respectively. They’re currently priced at the lowest they’ve been on Amazon, so if you’re in the market for some speedy SD cards, now’s a good time to invest. This deal is for Prime members only.

Save 15% ($12) SanDisk 128GB Extreme Pro CFexpress Card Type B: was $79.99 now $67.99 at Amazon Few brands are as synonymous with memory cards as SanDisk. If you’re on the hunt for a lightning-fast card, then this 128GB Extreme Pro CFexpress Type B card will deliver the goods. Its read and write speeds are a blistering 1700MB/s and 1200MB/s, respectively, and because it’s a SanDisk card, you can expect exemplary quality. Follow the same link to find deals on the 64GB and 512GB variants.

Looking for more Amazon Big Deal Days bargains? Check out the best drone deals.