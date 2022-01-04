CES 2022: What cameras to expect from the tech supershow

CES 2022 starts tomorrow, running through Friday, and marks the official start of the new technology season for 2022.

The world's biggest tech event is returning to a physical venue this year, taking place live on the show floor in Las Vegas, Nevada, USA – though a digital and on-demand version of the show will once again be taking place.

CES 2021 was a purely digital event, following the last physical show in 2020 where 170,000 visitors crowded the show floors. COVID protocols and travel restrictions will no doubt make it a much quieter in-person event this year, so the online component will be a major part of the show.

Over 2,200 exhibitors are exhibiting at the event, including some of the biggest players in imaging – namely Canon, Sony, Panasonic and Samsung. While it's not a photography or videography specific show, it has been a great launchpad for cameras in the past, so we could see some exciting announcements…

When is CES 2022?

CES 2022 takes place from Wednesday 05 to Friday 07 January in its traditional home of Las Vegas, Nevada, USA.

It returns as a physical event, after being purely digital in 2021, though as a consequence it will run for one day less than usual; CES 2022 will close a day early, on 07 January, as opposed to running through 08 January as planned.

This is a result of the COVID protocols put in place to protect attendees to the live show, though the digital event will obviously remain online. Full information can be found on the CES website.

What to expect at CES 2022

(Image credit: Canon)

As the world's biggest technology expo, we can expect all kinds of fantastic tech breakthroughs to appear. Last year, for example, Canon used technology straight out of The Matrix to create a 100-camera 4K Bullet Time setup!

So what can we realistically expect? We've already seen the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G launched at the show, but here's what else might be on the docket…

Panasonic 8K cameras

(Image credit: Panasonic)

After a protracted development, we might be ready to see a development announcement for Panasonic's line of consumer 8K cameras. Last year the manufacturer launched the Panasonic AK-SHB800GJ / AK-SHB800PSJ multi-purpose ROI (region of interest) camera, intended for broadcast use.

Released in time for the scheduled 2020 Olympics, this full-frame 8K camera is capable of 4 simultaneous 1080p feeds, enabling the user to punch into a large 8K frame and effectively crop 4 separate camera feeds. However, Panasonic has stated that it doesn't anticipate a consumer 8K camera until the 2022 Winter Olympics.

Still, with the Canon EOS R5 already delivering 8K to the masses, the Sony A9S rumored to be next to do so, and the Sharp 8K Video Camera supposedly still on the way, we can see Panasonic at least unveiling details of its 8K plans ahead of time.

Panasonic GH6

Perhaps a little bit of a long shot, since Panasonic usually focuses on broader consumer electronics at CES. However, with the manufacturer widely expected to reveal the Panasonic GH6 this year, it would certainly make a big splash on the virtual stage.

Very little is known about the GH6, though a popular rumor is that it could feature the 41MP Sony IMX594CQR image sensor – which would shatter the current 20MP ceiling that currently sits above Micro Four Thirds cameras. We can also expect that, whatever the pixel count of the hybrid-focused GH6, there will be a lower resolution Panasonic GH6S intended purely for video.

Sharp 8K Video Camera

(Image credit: Digital Camera World)

So, this is a picture of the Sharp 8K Video Camera that we took at CES… in 2019. Despite repeated reassurances that it would appear in 2020, the camera was conspicuous by its absence in anything but the most abstract form – such as a throwaway appearance in a photo on the Sharp website in December.

Will we see the 8K 30p body, with a 33MP 16:9 Micro Four Thirds sensor and 5-inch touchscreen, at CES 2021? Sharp is sharing a stand with Toshiba audio, so there's a chance that the product will be on display. If it's not, it probably doesn't bode well for what was the first 8K consumer camera to be announced by any manufacturer.

