Bad news: the Panasonic GH6 won't be released in 2021 as promised

With just days left in 2021, Panasonic makes the unsurprising announcement that the GH6 won't arrive this year as promised

Panasonic GH6
(Image credit: Panasonic)

Bad news if you've been sitting patiently for the Panasonic Lumix GH6: the long-awaited new camera will officially miss its promised 2021 release.

The manufacturer has posted an apology that the Panasonic Lumix GH6 – the eagerly anticipated successor to the breakthrough Panasonic Lumix GH5 II – will not meet the 2021 release window that was announced during the camera's unveiling in May.

"Regarding the mirrorless single-lens camera "Lumix GH6", which was developed and announced on May 26, 2021, we were aiming for commercialization within 2021, but it is expected to be delayed," wrote the company in an official statement, titled Notice about Lumix GH6, on its Japanese website (via machine translation).

"Currently, we are aiming for commercialization in early 2022. We sincerely apologize for any inconvenience caused to customers who are waiting for this product."

Very little is actually known about the Panasonic GH6. Although the product was announced in May, it was merely a development announcement – meaning that not much more than the camera's name and (now missed) release window were revealed, with concrete specs being kept under wraps until a full announcement takes place.

It was anticipated that this might happen on 27 October, which marked the 20th anniversary of Panasonic's Lumix brand. However, perhaps due to the same reasons that mean the manufacturer has been unable to deliver the camera in 2021, that announcement didn't come.

For now, all we know about the GH6 for sure is that it will have a new high-speed sensor, a newly developed Venus processor, the ability to record 4:2:2 10-bit Cinema 4K at 60p, 10-bit 4K 120p HFR (High Frame Rate) and VFR (Variable Frame Rate) and 5.7K 60p video, along with "truly unlimited recording time".

Other than that, we'll have to wait until Panasonic is finally able to "commercialize" the GH6 to tell us more.

The editor of Digital Camera World, James has 21 years experience as a magazine and web journalist and started working in the photographic industry in 2014 (as an assistant to Damian McGillicuddy, who succeeded David Bailey as Principal Photographer for Olympus). In this time he shot for clients as diverse as Aston Martin Racing, Elinchrom and L'Oréal, in addition to shooting campaigns and product testing for Olympus, and providing training for professionals. This has led him to being a go-to expert for camera and lens reviews, photographic and lighting tutorials, as well as industry analysis, news and rumors for publications such as Digital Camera MagazinePhotoPlus: The Canon MagazineN-Phot0: The Nikon MagazineDigital Photographer and Professional Imagemaker, as well as hosting workshops and demonstrations at The Photography Show. An Olympus and Canon shooter, he has a wealth of knowledge on cameras of all makes – and a fondness for vintage lenses and instant cameras.

