Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G phone with Snapdragon 888 on sale next week!

CES 2022 has seen Samsung announce the Galaxy S21 FE 5G smartphone, which will be available to buy from January 11th. The newest member of the Galaxy S21 series, which features a Snapdragon 888 chip and some of the most-loved aspects of the Galaxy S21, has an RRP of $699.95 / £699 (128GB) and $769.99 / £749 (256GB). It will go on sale from 11 January.

The Galaxy S21 FE 5G has been a long wait, leaked extensively and the timing is interesting as we expect to see its predecessor soon, but the specs are good. Upfront the new flagship has a 6.4-inch 2340x1080px AMOLED, running at 120Hz with a touch sampling rate of 240Hz. Its processing is done by a Snapdragon 888, which comes with 5G capabilities. The phone features a 4,500mAh battery that’s reinforced with 25W super-fast charging capabilities and allows a 50% charge in just 30 minutes.

Galaxy S21 FE camera system

Samsung has opted for the “If it ain't broke, don't fix it” way of thinking for the S21 FE’s camera system, which features the same excellent setup as the Galaxy S21, but with a few improvements, like a new Night Mode setting and a better selfie experience, thanks to the S21 FE’s advanced 32MP front camera. There’s also Dual Recording, which enables users to capture views from both lenses at the same time. As well as the 32MP selfie camera, the smartphone features a 12MP f/2.2 ultrawide, 12MP 1/1.76-inch f/1.8 main camera with OIS, and an 8MP f/2.4 stabilized 3x telephoto.

(Image credit: Samsung)

The S21 FE features a “Contour-Cut frame”, which basically means the camera bump is neatly integrated into the back cover, giving a seamless look. At 7.9mm and 177g it’s both slimmer and lighter than its predecessor (8.4mm/190g). The good-looking camera phone comes in black, olive, lavender or white, all with a stylish haze finish.



