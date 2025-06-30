Canon's next camera? Rumored EOS R8 V could be the best full-frame video deal yet

There's growing buzz around a potential Canon EOS R8 V – rumored to be Canon's first V-series camera with a full-frame sensor and a price tag of $1,799 (about £1,310 / AU$2,750). While unconfirmed, this camera rumor has some serious weight behind it, backed by Canon's recent moves and a logical product evolution.

A full-frame V-series camera would fill a big gap in Canon's creator lineup. As of right now, creators must either settle for APS-C cameras or jump into the expensive Cinema EOS line of cinema cameras. The R8 V could be a serious tool for vloggers, YouTubers and hybrid shooters who want the full-frame cinematic look without spending big on alternatives like Canon's OS R5 C or the Sony FX3.

Let's rewind a bit. Earlier this year, Canon entered the video-first space with the PowerShot V1 and EOS R50 V, both part of its V-series – a line designed specifically for vloggers and content creators, which also includes the entry-level PowerShot V10.

But none of these models features a full-frame sensor. The V10 features a 1-inch sensor (found in many compact cameras and some advanced camera phones), the V1 sports a 1.4-inch sensor (similar in size to those found in Micro Four Thirds cameras) and the R50 V hosts an APS-C sensor.

Hints for the Canon EOS R8 V

Bringing an R8 V to market would be a logical move from Canon. The existing R8 is already a popular hybrid mirrorless camera, praised for its full-frame quality, 4K video, and compact design – all for $1,599/ £1,629.99 / AU$2,599. A V-version could re-purpose the same hardware with tweaks for video-first creators, just like Canon did with the R50 and R50 V.

Canon has a clear history of repackaging cameras for creators, often with small firmware updates, new branding, and video-focused features. So, it would not be a big surprise if we suddenly see an R8 V show up with a few tweaks, a creator-centric pitch, and the familiar Canon Log 3 video profile.

DC Life was the first to report on the R8 V, followed by a story from Canon Rumors. Earlier this year, Canon Rumors – a trusted source in the camera world – stated that Canon is planning two more V-series cameras in 2025, including the PowerShot V3 (Q4 of 2025) and a new "EOS RV" model. This strengthens the idea of an R8 V, as it is a natural candidate for a V-branded spin-off.

Get the Digital Camera World Newsletter The best camera deals, reviews, product advice, and unmissable photography news, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

So, what could the R8 V look like? Both sites posted the specs and price speculations, so here's what we might expect.

Canon EOS R8 V specs (unconfirmed)

• 24.2MP CMOS sensor (like the R8 and R6 Mark II)

• Digic X processor

• 4K 60p uncropped (oversampled from 6K)

• 4K 120p with a 1.2x crop

• Canon Log 3, 10-bit 4:2:2 (H.265), HDR PQ

• Unlimited record time in 4K

• Cinema-quality 4-channel 24-bit audio (like R50 V)

• No IBIS (Canon Rumors is firm on this, DC Life is hopeful)

• Single UHS-II SD card slot

• No EVF

• Vari-angle touchscreen

• Lightweight build, approx. 500g

The 4K 120p (cropped) would even outperform the EOS R6 Mark II's FullHD 120, and Canon Log 3 plus 10-bit color makes it viable for serious grading workflows. The only drawback could be that IBIS (in-body image stabilization) is most likely not featured. That means relying on stabilized RF lenses or a gimbal.

But if your workflow doesn't demand IBIS, this could be the perfect entry point into full-frame video. And with Canon color science, oversampled 4K 60p and a creator-first pitch, the R8 V could become the go-to camera for budget-conscious professionals and aspiring video creators.

Rumored price: full-frame for under $2k

The R8 V is rumored to land at an affordable price point, with speculation pointing to a price of $1,799 (about £1,310 / AU$2,750) body-only.

Paired with an RF 24-50mm f/4.5-6.3 IS STM lens, the full kit is expected to come in around $1,999 (£1,459 / AU$3,059) – though it's possible that Canon might bundle it with a new full-frame power zoom, similar to the RF-S 15-30mm f/4-6.4 IS STM PZ that launched with the R50 V.

If these numbers hold true, this would position the rumored R8 V as one of the most budget-friendly full-frame mirrorless options for video creators, especially when compared to alternatives like the Sony FX3, which costs more than double.

If the rumors are accurate, we might see the R8 V in late 2025 or early to mid-2026. As Canon Rumors stated, "Again, no one has directly communicated to us that this sort of camera is coming. It seems more of a wishlist than an actual leak."

But Canon is clearly pushing hard into the video creator market – and a full-frame V-series camera shouldn't be a matter of if, but when. So if it's not the rumored R8 V, there are high chances that there will be another video-first, full-frame model with an affordable price tag.

You might also like...

Check out the latest Canon rumors. You might be interested in our guides about the best Canon cameras and the best Canon RF lenses.