Canon x Transformers! This Canon EOS R5 turns into Optimus Prime

The Canon EOS R5 can do many things. It can shoot 45MP stills, 8K video, detect eyes, faces and heads on humans and animals… but one thing it can't do is turn into a mighty robot in disguise.

Well, it can now! A new collaboration between Canon and Takara Tomy, the toy company behind the mighty Transformers franchise, has resulted in a Canon EOS R5 (opens in new tab) that can transform into one of two iconic Transformers Generation 1 characters.

(For those that don't know, "Generation 1" means that the characters are based on the original 1984 Transformers toy line and cartoon – not the blasphemous Michael Bay Hollywood trash.)

In disguised mode, the camera looks like a common or garden Canon EOS R5 at 80% the size of the real thing – and it even has a detachable Canon RF 24-105mm f/4L (opens in new tab) lens mounted on the front.

Once transformed, though, the unassuming camera takes the form of either heroic Autobot leader Optimus Prime or dastardly Decepticon underling Reflector – a Transformer who historically turned into an old SLR film camera.

Not only does Prime come with the Matrix of Leadership (if you need to ask, you don't need to know), he also comes with his own miniature R5. Reflector, meanwhile, comes with the Quantum Dial (ditto) along with a miniature SLR that resembles his old transformation. Both characters even use the lens cap as a shield!

Perhaps unsurprisingly, these are premium-priced collectibles rather than $20 toys found in your local department store. Even more unsurprisingly, they're currently only available in Japan, and are a manufacturer-exclusive sold only via the online Takara Tomy Mall. So getting one could be tricky.

If you persevere, though (as this writer just did), you'll end up with something very cool on your camera shelf. Or your action figure shelf. Or one on each, if you buy Optimus Prime (opens in new tab) and Reflector (opens in new tab), which are available for ¥19,800 (approximately $145 / £120 / AU$210) apiece. Pre-orders are open now and products start shipping in February 2023.

