Canon drops price of RF lenses by up to $400 ahead of Amazon sale

Amazon Prime Early Access Sale (opens in new tab) starts tomorrow, and like most retailers, they are saving the best for the next two days, but Canon on the other hand are going all guns blazing into this new sale as they have just dropped record lens and camera deals that you simply must take a look at.

From the RF 100mm f/2.8 Macro to the professional 85mm f/1.2 – these deals are mouth-wateringly tempting. Below we have selected the best deals so far, but remember other deals will go live midnight tonight (ET), so make sure you have bookmarked our Amazon Prime Early Access Sale (opens in new tab) hub so you can check on any additional deals as they all go live. Note that these deals will also be available from some other retailers.

These are the Canon deals that have already gone live:

(opens in new tab) Canon RF 70-200mm f/4 L IS USM| was $1799 |now $1,499.99 (opens in new tab)

SAVE $300 on this versatile professional zoom lens, the 70-200mm range is the workhorse of the pro photographer and you can now have the same with a $300 discount

(opens in new tab) Canon EOS R + RF 24-105mm f/4-7.1| was $2,199 |now $1,899 (opens in new tab)

SAVE $300 Grab a bargain with this Canon EOS R equipped with the sought-after RF 24-105mm f/4-7.1 lens. The EOS R offers 4K video with a 30.3-megapixel sensor to capture stunning visuals.

(opens in new tab) Canon RF 15-35mm f/2.8 L IS USM| was $2,399 |now $1,999 (opens in new tab)

SAVE $400 on the amazing 15-35mm f/2.8. This lens is an extremely versatile lens with an ultra-wide angle, combined with a 35mm telephoto. perfect for landscapes, sports, architecture, and more.

(opens in new tab) Canon RF 85mm f/1.2 L IS USM| was $3,099 |now $2,899 (opens in new tab)

SAVE $200 this lens really needs no introduction, one of only a handful of lenses Canon has ever made with their fastest f/1.2 aperture, if you own this lens you can expect your images to have that ultra-sharp realism to see on billboards.

(opens in new tab) Canon RF 100mm f/2.8L IS Macro USM| was $1,399 |now $999 (opens in new tab)

SAVE $400 on this telephoto macro from Canon, perfect to capture the insects in your garden in large than life scale, and also perfect to digitize your film negatives, this is a great reduction on a brilliant lens.

As you can see these aren't the normal lenses we see in these types of sales, so make sure you are quick to the mark and get your order in now as we can see these amazing discounts of up to $400 simply be eaten up before the clock strikes midnight!

