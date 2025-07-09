This one Sony lens can cover all my photo needs – and now there's £80 off this all-in-one budget zoom
The Sony FE 24-240mm f/3.5-6.3 OSS is a 10x zoom that's incredibly versatile and promises to be your next go-to workhorse lens
Amazon Prime Day is here, and if you want one lens to cover multiple photographic genres, the wide telephoto Sony FE 24-240mm f/3.5-6.3 OSS is now available for just £637. That's over £80 off the usual £719 price tag during Amazon's four-day Prime Day sale.
Save £82 This versatile superzoom lens features Optical SteadyShot and delivers sharp, stunning images. Weighting just 325g, it's the perfect lightweight (travel) companion for every situation.
Juggling multiple lenses for different styles is not great – and it can be pricey. Especially when you are just starting your full-frame journey or if you recently switched to a Sony camera setup.
So, you might consider a telephoto zoom – but many fall in the 70-300mm range, which means missing out on the wide-angle shots that make landscapes and street photography pop. Plus, quality full-frame telephotos can be expensive.
But the Sony FE 24-240mm f/3.5-6.5 OSS can do it all, on a budget – this superzoom covers everything from 24mm wide-angle to 240mm telephoto, it lets you shoot wide seascapes, candid street scenes, environmental portraits, classic portraits, weddings, events, wildlife, and even sports – and all with one lens under £650.
For photographers on a budget, this lens is a perfect tool. It's the kind of investment that pays off by replacing multiple lenses in your kit, freeing up your bag and your wallet. I even consider getting this lens for my own photography, as I am currently limited to a 24-70mm focal length at the moment – way too little reach to capture distant subjects on my Sony A7 III.
Technically, this lens packs a punch. We actually rated this lens as the "best Sony lens for travel". At just 325g, it's lightweight. And this is something you're not often seeing with wide telephoto lenses, as their advanced glass often makes them heavy. The Sony FE 24-240mm features Optical SteadyShot for stabilized shooting, though it does lean on in-body corrections for things like chromatic aberration – which is pretty common with many modern mirrorless lenses.
What sets it apart is its zoom range combined with consistently sharp image quality throughout. Unlike many superzoom lenses that compromise on sharpness, this Sony optic delivers crisp photos from 24mm all the way to 240mm.
So if you're after a reliable, versatile, and sharp lens that covers all your shooting bases – and you want to save over £80 – this Amazon Prime Day deal is one to consider. Honestly, I am tempted to grab one!
Check out best Sony lenses and the best Sony telephoto lenses.
The best camera deals, reviews, product advice, and unmissable photography news, direct to your inbox!
Kim is the Staff Writer on Digital Camera World, and formerly Technique Editor at Digital Photographer, focusing on the art and science of photography. With a Master’s degree in Photography and Media, she is driven to educate through an analytical approach, visually and technically. With her guides and tutorials, Kim seeks to uncover new facets of this time-honoured medium and foster a deeper understanding of its profound role in culture. Kim highlights topics that resonate with modern society, including women in photography and critical issues such as environmental conservation. She also discusses and reviews camera gear, giving you an overview to find the best fit for your photography journey.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.