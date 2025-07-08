6 awesome reasons to get an Amazon Prime membership if you're a photographer

With the best Amazon Prime day camera deals under way, there has never been a better time to sign up for a free 30-day free trial of Amazon Prime. Not only will you be able to access the very best Prime Day deals, but there are lots of other advantages to being a Prime member, some of which few people know about.

Regardless of how you feel about supporting Amazon as a photographer, there’s no denying that Prime membership offers solid value for money. Of course, it’s hard to ignore the criticism Amazon faces around how it treats its workforce - a shame for a company of its size. That said, the perks, especially for creatives, are hard to ignore. I’ve focused on the benefits most useful for photographers, though I have to give Deliveroo a shoutout - free food delivery is always worth a mention.

I originally signed up for Prime during lockdown while setting up a small business. I was ordering everything from polymer clay and gold leaf to resin and super glue. Since then, it’s come to the rescue more than once - whether it’s last-minute gear for a shoot or something I’ve forgotten before a festival, it’s saved me a dash to the shops more times than I can count.

Back then, I had no idea just how many benefits came with Prime - and I’ve since found out I’m not the only one.

Amzon Prime membership (30-day free trial): at Amazon

An Amazon Prime membership is vital if you want to take part in Amazon Prime Day – but you can take advantage of the 30-day free trial to get around paying any extra fees! Just make sure to cancel before the trial period ends.

1. Free next day delivery

One of the biggest perks of Amazon Prime is also the most obvious: free next-day delivery on thousands of items. Whether it’s filters, props, or a last-minute bit of kit for a shoot, it’s hands-down the fastest way to get what you need in a hurry.

Prime’s premium delivery has saved me more times than I can count. I also really rate the option to filter results to show only Prime-eligible items - it cuts the faff. And if you order early enough, depending on your location, you can even get same-day delivery on some things… which still amazes me.

2. Prime Video

On top of the delivery perks, a Prime membership also gets you access to Prime Video - packed with films, series, and Amazon originals. When you compare it to something like Netflix, which starts at £8.99/$8.99 a month for standard-def viewing, Prime offers really solid value for money.

There’s a surprising amount of big-name content included too, as a photographer or videographer, it can be a great place to soak up visual inspiration, whether it’s for shoot concepts, lighting ideas, or creative camera work.

3. Prime Music

If you’re trying to cut down on subscription costs, Prime also throws in music streaming via Prime Music. It’s not quite the full Amazon Music experience - you get access to around 2 million tracks instead of the 90 million on the premium tier, and you won’t be able to stream full albums from every artist. But if you’re not too picky, there’s still plenty to enjoy.

You can upgrade to Amazon Music Unlimited for $10.99 / £10.99 a month as a Prime member, but even the included version is a decent bonus. Loads of photographers say music helps them get into the editing zone - so why not explore some playlists and find the perfect soundtrack for your next post-shoot session?

4. Amazon Photos

One of the most underrated perks of Prime is Amazon Photos - all members get unlimited photo storage and 5GB for video, completely free. I only discovered it recently, and honestly can’t understand why Amazon doesn’t make more noise about it.

Unlike Google Drive, which caps you at 15GB, Amazon Photos lets you upload as many images as you like without eating into your storage. It’s a brilliant option for photographers who want a simple, secure cloud backup without paying extra for Dropbox or a separate photo storage plan.

5. Free Deliveroo Plus for a year

Amazon Prime members also get a free year of Deliveroo Plus — meaning no delivery fees on orders over £25. You’ll need to activate it through the Deliveroo website (not Amazon), but it’s definitely worth it, especially with some places now charging up to £4.99 just to deliver.

If you’re in the middle of a long editing session or out shooting and need food fast, this is one of those perks that can really come in handy.

6. Prime Reading

With Prime Reading, you get access to a rotating selection of books each month that you can read for free on your Kindle or phone. It might not beat the feel of a real book in your hands, but it’s ideal for travel - especially when you’re trying to pack light and can’t justify the extra weight.

I try to support independent shops, buy music on vinyl, and live as ethically as I can — but I’ll admit, Amazon’s convenience can be hard to resist. And with extras like this, it’s even more tempting.