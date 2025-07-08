Amazon's best-seller list hints at which cameras are the trendiest – and these 9 are also on sale for Prime Day
Some of the most popular cameras on Amazon are on sale during Prime Day, from mirrorless to vlogging compacts
Looking at the list of Amazon’s best-selling cameras offers a glimpse at which models are most popular at the retailer. But while finding the trendiest cameras at a discount is rare, several of the cameras on Amazon’s best-seller list are discounted during the four-day summer Prime Day sale.
Budget models seem more likely to make Amazon’s list of best sellers more often than not, yet many of these cameras are still discounted for Amazon’s Prime Day sales. Some discounts are small, like $100 off the already affordable budget mirrorless Canon EOS R100. Others sit at much steeper discounts, like $500 off the Sony A7 IV.
I scoured the list of Amazon best sellers to find the trendiest cameras at a discount for Prime Day. (Not what you are looking for? Browse the best Prime Day camera deals or the best Prime Day Sony photography deals.)
The Canon EOS R50 often doesn't get as much attention as the even cheaper R100, but the R50 is an affordable camera that I think beginners are less likely to grow out of quickly. While the R50 has the same sensor as the R100, it has much faster performance, along with a tilting screen. The bundle with a kit lens is $130 off at Amazon, but Adorama matches that price and includes a free memory card, bag, and cleaning kit.
A budget vlogging camera takes Amazon's third spot in the list of best-selling mirrorless cameras in the US. The Sony ZV-E10 is a 24MP APS-C sensor mirrorless camera that puts video, not photos, first. That includes oversampled 4K and a simple livestreaming setup. Sony also has a newer ZV-E10 II available, but the camera's age makes it an even more affordable choice. The deal is available at Amazon, but Adorama and B&H have the same price and toss in a free memory card, bag, and editing software.
The Canon EOS R100 is currently among Amazon's top five mirrorless cameras. I suspect there's one major reason for this: the exceptionally low price point for a mirrorless camera from a major brand. The camera saw steeper discounts during Black Friday than on Prime Day, but $100 off an already budget camera is still a good deal. Serious photographers will grow out of the R100 quickly, but for total beginners looking to get their feet wet without dropping a lot of cash, the R100 is a good budget camera for beginners.
The Canon EOS R6 Mark II is a big step up from budget models like the R50 because it uses a larger full-frame sensor. The R6 Mark II is also loved among photographers for its high-speed bursts and excellent autofocus. Pick it up from Amazon, or get a free memory card and editing software bundled with the body from Adorama.
Digital Camera World's top recommendation for the best vlogging camera is also an Amazon favorite. The Sony ZV-E10 II is a 26MP APS-C mirrorless camera geared for vlogging with 4K60p. Amazon includes a free cleaning kit, while B&H adds in a memory card and extra battery, and Adorama adds an SD card and bag. Sadly, the option with a kit lens isn't discounted, just the body-only variant.
The Sony A7 IV is a well-rounded full-frame camera that can tackle any genre. While Sony has faster and higher resolution cameras available, the A7 IV is that sweet spot between price and performance, while still delivering pro-grade images. The body-only and the version with a kit lens are $500 off during Prime Day, but the deal is available from Amazon or at retailers like Adorama, which includes a free bag and memory card.
Prime Day is the first time Sony has run a promotion on the popular A6700. The crop-sensor camera is more portable than Sony's full-frame cameras, yet it's no slouch with excellent AI-based subject detection autofocus. It's $100 off during Prime Day, plus there's a $100 rebate. B&H sweetens the deal with a free bag and SD card.
Most of Amazon's best-selling cameras are budget models, but the Nikon Z8 is an exception – although it doesn't pop up until spot number 28. Still, the $300 discount on the Nikon Z8 is worth calling attention to. The Nikon Z8 packs a lot of the features of the flagship Z9 into a smaller, more affordable body. It's the best Nikon camera for pros. While Amazon has the $300 discount too, I'd pick it up at Adorama with a free lighting kit.
Most of Amazon's best-selling compact cameras are cheap options from lesser-known brands. The Sony ZV-1F is an exception. The compact camera is geared for vloggers and content creators with a larger one-inch sensor, an f/2 lens, eye detection autofocus, and a tilting touchscreen. It's $100 off during Prime Day, or you can also get the camera with a free SD card at B&H.
You may also like
Browse the best Prime Day camera deals, or take a look at the best mirrorless cameras.
The best camera deals, reviews, product advice, and unmissable photography news, direct to your inbox!
With more than a decade of experience writing about cameras and technology, Hillary K. Grigonis leads the US coverage for Digital Camera World. Her work has appeared in Business Insider, Digital Trends, Pocket-lint, Rangefinder, The Phoblographer, and more. Her wedding and portrait photography favors a journalistic style. She’s a former Nikon shooter and a current Fujifilm user, but has tested a wide range of cameras and lenses across multiple brands. Hillary is also a licensed drone pilot.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.