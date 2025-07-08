Looking at the list of Amazon’s best-selling cameras offers a glimpse at which models are most popular at the retailer. But while finding the trendiest cameras at a discount is rare, several of the cameras on Amazon’s best-seller list are discounted during the four-day summer Prime Day sale.

Budget models seem more likely to make Amazon’s list of best sellers more often than not, yet many of these cameras are still discounted for Amazon’s Prime Day sales. Some discounts are small, like $100 off the already affordable budget mirrorless Canon EOS R100. Others sit at much steeper discounts, like $500 off the Sony A7 IV.

I scoured the list of Amazon best sellers to find the trendiest cameras at a discount for Prime Day. (Not what you are looking for? Browse the best Prime Day camera deals or the best Prime Day Sony photography deals.)

Sony ZV-E10: was $849 now $748 at Adorama A budget vlogging camera takes Amazon's third spot in the list of best-selling mirrorless cameras in the US. The Sony ZV-E10 is a 24MP APS-C sensor mirrorless camera that puts video, not photos, first. That includes oversampled 4K and a simple livestreaming setup. Sony also has a newer ZV-E10 II available, but the camera's age makes it an even more affordable choice. The deal is available at Amazon, but Adorama and B&H have the same price and toss in a free memory card, bag, and editing software.

Sony ZV-1F: was $549 now $448 at BHPhoto Most of Amazon's best-selling compact cameras are cheap options from lesser-known brands. The Sony ZV-1F is an exception. The compact camera is geared for vloggers and content creators with a larger one-inch sensor, an f/2 lens, eye detection autofocus, and a tilting touchscreen. It's $100 off during Prime Day, or you can also get the camera with a free SD card at B&H.

