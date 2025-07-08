Black Friday is no longer the only major shopping event of the year. Since Amazon first tried a Prime Day sale event in 2015, the discount sale has morphed into a four-day event that now typically happens twice a year. But while Prime Day often means some significant savings, there are some camera deals that are actually better at other retailers.

Amazon’s Prime Day was originally launched as an exclusive sale for Prime Members. But while many deals remain only for subscribers, some deals are available without a Prime subscription. Several retailers have also tried to price-match some of Amazon’s deals, which means some of the Prime Day deals are available from other retailers. Technically, these sales run by another name, but the prices are sometimes just as good – and sometimes actually better.

Amazon has the best price on some Prime Day exclusives. But, I didn’t once earn the nickname Clearance by not price shopping at multiple retailers. Before I buy any photography gear during a major sale event like Prime Day or Black Friday, I check at least two other retailers first: Adorama and B&H. Both Adorama and B&H are US retailers that are focused on photo, video, and audio gear.

The reason I check these two other retailers first is this: Adorama and B&H will often price match the deals I find on Amazon, but include free accessories like a memory card, backpack, and in some cases even a free lighting kit.

I don’t have anything against Amazon, but I’m always hunting for the best deal, and while the price is often the same at photo-specific retailers, the free add-on accessories usually aren’t.

Now, I’ve bought some bundles with “free” accessories in the past that I’ve regretted, largely because those add-ons were cheap gizmos that I didn’t end up using and ended up as clutter. But many of the upgrade bundles that I’ve spotted this Prime Day are actually accessories from excellent brands. I’ve spotted bundle deals with Lexar memory cards, one of my favorite messenger bags from ThinkTank, and lighting add-ons from Flashpoint.

Another place to check is the camera manufacturer themselves. Sony is matching Prime Day prices on cameras and lenses on the Sony US website, and if you haven’t signed up for emails yet you can get a $25 coupon. Nikon is including a free cross-body bag with the Nikon Z fc.

Yes, some deals are better on Amazon. The excellent Prime Day deal on the OM System OM-5 isn’t available from Adorama or B&H and the Nikon Z6 II deal is the same way. The Prime Day photography deal that tempts me the most is also an Amazon exclusive – the DJI PowerStation 1000 that I’ve been eyeing for camping trips and recharging gear away from home is 58 percent off for Prime Members only.

I’m not saying not to buy from Amazon – but there are some great camera deals this week that aren’t technically “Prime Day” sales.

