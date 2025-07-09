I reckon this is the most fun lens that money can buy – and on Prime Day, you can't afford NOT to buy one!

I've been perusing Amazon solidly for the past couple of days in search of a Prime Day bargain or two, but there's one type of lens that I'm particularly keeping an eye out for. The most fun, creative lens that you can get for my money (and yours, too) is, without doubt, a macro lens.

• Don't miss our guide to the best macro lenses

My hunt has turned up serious savings from the likes of Canon and Olympus, but also cheap-and-cheerful third-party manufacturers 7artisans and TTArtisan. The lenses I've listed are available in a wide variety of mounts and are offered at a 20% to 30% discount throughout the Prime Day sale. There are options for crop-sensor and full-frame cameras. Here are the best deals I've found so far!

Save £41.80 7artisans 60mm f/2.8 II Macro: was £209 now £167.20 at Amazon This small and lightweight full-frame lens has a 60mm focal length and is available at this price in Nikon Z, Sony E, and Micro Four Thirds mounts (there are also Canon RF and Fujifilm X mounts, but you'll have to pay full whack).

Save £23.80 TTArtisan 40mm f/2.8 Macro: was £119 now £95.20 at Amazon Here's the thing: this APS-C lens is available in a variety of mounts, but I could only find this deal on the Fujifilm X-mount version. At under a hundred quid and with less than a dozen left in stock, time isn't on your side; if you want it, buy it!

Save £159 Canon RF 85mm f/2 Macro IS STM: was £669 now £510 at Amazon Full autofocus, image stabilization, an incredibly fast f/2 max aperture, and all the finery you would expect from a Canon own-brand lens. The kicker is that it's a 0.5x lens, which gives half, rather than full-size, macro images, but that stills plenty more detail than the naked eye can see, and it's a cracker for portraits.

Whichever lens you go for, a macro lens opens up a whole unseen world that's been right in front of your eyes all along, revealing the delicate intricacies of flowers, transforming bugs into terrifying monsters, and exposing the inner beauty of the most mundane of household objects.

Indeed, many a time during a 365 photo-a-day project, a macro lens has come to the rescue, offering up an 11th-hour subject when I'm out of ideas. And while their prime purpose is to create larger-than-life images, with their fast apertures and medium-to-telephoto focal lengths, they're perfect for other genres, such as portraiture, too.

Trust me, a macro lens is the gateway to the most fun genre of photography, and at these prices, you're just not seeing the bigger picture if you don't give it a go!