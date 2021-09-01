Popular

The best Fujifilm X-T4 deals in September 2021

We've searched for the best Fujifilm X-T4 deals, so that you can take advantage of some cool price drops

The best Fujifilm X-T4 deals can be hard to find, but if you're after a versatile all-rounder that's suitable for photography and videography, then our guide will give you the best prices available today. 

The Fujifilm X-T4 is the flagship camera in the Fujifilm APS-C X-mount mirrorless camera range. It took over from the X-T3, adding lots of key features that make the X-T4 perhaps the most advanced, most desirable and most powerful APS-C mirrorless camera on the market right now.

It's often the case that full frame mirrorless cameras grab the all the attention, however, APS-C cameras offer pretty much the same image quality, and nearly all the features and performance as them – just at a lower price and in a smaller package.  

Fujifilm X-T4 specs

A perfect camera for photography and videography

Sensor: 26.1MP APS-C X-Trans CMOS 4 sensor | Megapixels: 26MP | Lens mount: Fujifilm X-mount | LCD: 3-inch touchscreen display, 1.62-million-dots | Viewfinder: EVF, 3.69m dots | Max continuous shooting speed: 15fps (mechanical shutter), 30fps (electronic) | Max video resolution: 4096x2160 | User level: Enthusiast & professional

6.5-stop in-body stabilization (IBIS)
Classic controls and layout
60p 10-bit 4K internal video
Complex burst & video fps options
No sensor advances over the X-T3

When the Fujifilm X-T4 was released in April 2020, the headline news was the inclusion of in-body image stabilization (IBIS), which benefits both video and still photography, and ups the allure of this camera. 

The new IBIS unit uses ‘magnetic springs’ rather than mechanical coil springs and a more efficient design that offers 5-axis stabilisation and up to 6.5 stops of shake compensation with 18 different non-stabilized Fujinon lenses

It is also adds to its videomaking capabilities with 4K/60p 10-bit internal recording onboard. 

In fact, the Fujifilm X-T4 has everything that any amateur, enthusiast and expert could ever want, and since its launch, the price has been coming down, so why not take advantage this New Year and grab yourself a bargain...

Kulsoom Middleton
