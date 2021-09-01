The best Fujifilm X-T4 deals in September 2021

The best Fujifilm X-T4 deals can be hard to find, but if you're after a versatile all-rounder that's suitable for photography and videography, then our guide will give you the best prices available today.

The Fujifilm X-T4 is the flagship camera in the Fujifilm APS-C X-mount mirrorless camera range. It took over from the X-T3, adding lots of key features that make the X-T4 perhaps the most advanced, most desirable and most powerful APS-C mirrorless camera on the market right now.

It's often the case that full frame mirrorless cameras grab the all the attention, however, APS-C cameras offer pretty much the same image quality, and nearly all the features and performance as them – just at a lower price and in a smaller package.

The Fujifilm X-T4 has cool retro styling and is available in black or silver (Image credit: Fujifilm)

When the Fujifilm X-T4 was released in April 2020, the headline news was the inclusion of in-body image stabilization (IBIS), which benefits both video and still photography, and ups the allure of this camera.

The new IBIS unit uses ‘magnetic springs’ rather than mechanical coil springs and a more efficient design that offers 5-axis stabilisation and up to 6.5 stops of shake compensation with 18 different non-stabilized Fujinon lenses.

It is also adds to its videomaking capabilities with 4K/60p 10-bit internal recording onboard.

In fact, the Fujifilm X-T4 has everything that any amateur, enthusiast and expert could ever want, and since its launch, the price has been coming down, so why not take advantage this New Year and grab yourself a bargain...

