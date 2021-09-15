The Photography Show & The Video Show is almost here, kicking off this weekend at 09:00 Saturday 18 September and closing on Tuesday 21 September at 17:00, taking place at the NEC in Birmingham, England.

With over 150 of the biggest brands in the industry exhibiting at the show, from Canon and Nikon to Sony and Sigma to Atomos and Rotolight, there will be no shortage of the latest and greatest imaging equipment to check out.

• Register FREE for The Photography Show 2021

However, a number of newly launched products will be making their public debuts at The Photography Show – including Canon's phenomenal new professional camera, the Canon EOS R3, which was only launched this week!

Here are 7 products that will be on show to the public in Birmingham for the first time, and where you can find them…

(Image credit: Canon)

Canon stand: N500,N400

The Canon EOS R3 (review) isn't even on sale yet, but you can see it up close and in person at The Photography Show. This blisteringly fast professional camera boasts 30fps burst shooting, the ability to move focus points by moving your eyes (yes, really), 6K RAW video recording, plus human, animal and vehicle AF tracking and much more. Check out our Canon EOS R3 guided tour to all its features, and head over to the Canon stand to look at it yourself.

(Image credit: Fujifilm)

Fujifilm stand: J500

The Fujifilm GFX 50S II is the manufacturer's latest medium format camera, taking the core tech of the brilliant Fujifilm GFX 50S and putting it into the compact chassis of the Fujifilm GFX 100S – and adding in-body image stabilization that's good for up to five stops, along with an improved autofocus system that performs better than ever before. When medium format is this small and affordable, you might think twice about full frame!

(Image credit: Digital Camera World)

Sigma stand: H301

The DSLR version of the Sigma 150-600mm was the best 150-600mm lens on the market, and this new Sigma 150-600mm F5-6.3 DG DN OS (review) for E and L-Mount brings that super telephoto flexibility to mirrorless users. Both optics will be on display at the show, meaning that Sony, Panasonic, Leica and Sigma users can see exactly what this incredible lens has to offer.

(Image credit: Vanguard)

Vanguard stand: C500

The first of two products that Vanguard will be exclusively launching at The Photography Show, the new Veo Adapter backpack solves the problem of trying to pack your camera bag so that your power bank is somewhere near the top – and then having a cable poking out, without anything spilling onto the floor. The Veo Adapter has a dedicated power bank pocket with integrated USB ports, enabling you to power your gear on the go without any hassle!

(Image credit: Fujifilm)

Fujifilm stand: J500

In addition to its latest medium format camera, Fujifilm will also be showcasing its latest APS-C camera at The Photography Show: the Fujifilm X-T30 II. It's more of a light update than a full replacement to the original Fujifilm X-T30, but it adds a new high-resolution rear LCD screen, along with the high-speed autofocus system of the flagship Fujifilm X-T4 as well as the manufacturer's newest film simulations.

6) Vanguard Veo 3T Travel Tripod

(Image credit: Vanguard)

Vanguard stand: C500

The second product being launched by Vanguard at The Photography Show is the new Veo 3T Travel Tripod line, designed to be the perfect solution for bloggers, vloggers, streamers, photographers and videographers on the go. It packs all the features you'd expect of a high-quality travel tripod (like Arca-compatible ball head and the ability to attach accessories) and is ideal for both cameras and smartphones.

7) Lumecube Edge Desk Light

(Image credit: Lumecube)

Lumecube Stand: J304

While Lumecube is best known for its titular, cubic, portable lighting devices, the brand has drastically branched out – even launching one of the best ring lights on the market right now. Continuing this trend, and catering to the home and remote working crowd, it has just launched the new Lumecube Edge Desk Light – specifically designed to maximize your productivity, enhance your mood and stream with less eye strain.

Read more:

Best Canon cameras

Best Fujifilm cameras

Best camera backpacks

Best travel tripods

Best iPhone tripods