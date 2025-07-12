Whether you missed Amazon Prime Day or you were avoiding it on principle, fear not! Other retailers still have some sizzling summer savings – including this one, on my favorite rugged camera.

Wex is offering the OM System Tough TG-7 for just £374 – that's its lowest price ever!

Save £125 🇬🇧 OM System Tough TG-7: was £499 now £374 at Wex Photo Video Wex has discounted the camera by £50, and you can also claim £75 cashback from OM System for a huge £125 saving – making this the lowest price the TG-7 has ever been! It's available in red or black, but take my advice: red is much easier to find if you drop the camera in the sea!

I've waxed lyrical about this camera plenty of times before, as has my colleague Hillary – who took it on holiday and used it more than her "proper camera" earlier this year.

The OM System Tough TG-7 (review) is obviously a brilliant choice for holidays, travel and adventure by virtue its USP: it's a rugged and durable waterproof camera.

It's waterproof to 50ft / 15m, freezeproof to 14°F / -10°C, heatproof to 104°F / 40°C, shockproof to drops from 7ft / 2.1m and crushproof to 220lbs / 100kg. Plus it has a GPS and can also record temperature, altitude and compass direction.

Oh, and it's a pretty badass camera too! Its 25-100mm equivalent zoom lens is great for all-purpose shooting, and doubles as a fantastic macro lens with 10mm close focusing and 4x optical magnification.

While its 1/2.3-inch sensor is small, the TG-7 arguably gets better results out of it than any other camera – a combination of the 12MP resolution and back-illuminated construction that gives great performance (including in low light conditions, such as underwater).

It's capable of RAW shooting, and can rattle off continuous bursts of up to 20fps. It even boasts a 10fps pre-capture mode, whereby it captures 5 frames before you fully depress the shutter, ensuring that you never miss a shot! It also captures 4K 30p and FullHD 120p video.

Not only is this the best waterproof camera on the market, for my money it's also the best compact camera – after all, you can't take your X100 VI in the sea with you!