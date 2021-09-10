Vanguard VEO Adaptor camera backpacks charge your kit on the go

Camera bag manufacturer Vanguard has introduced some new rucksacks to its VEO range. The new VEO Adaptor backpacks are unique bags – they do everything you'd expect of a slim-line Vanguard camera bag – but they also include a USB interface port that enables you to charge your camera or smartphone while you're out and about.

This neat feature means you'll never have to worry about your power levels ever again. After all, we've all experienced the stress of batteries running out or the pain of having no power at all when you need it – these VEO Adaptor backpacks will give you some much needed backup.

Each model includes a USB interface port that enables you to keep the power bank of your choice in the bag, and connect your chosen kit so you can stay charged on the go. To charge up, you just place the power bank of your choice inside the top compartment and connect it to the USB-A port inside the bag with a suitable cable (the power bank and cables aren't included). You can attach your device to the external USB-A port using another suitable cable, and can keep the power flowing with the power bank safely tucked inside your bag. So whether your camera batteries run down faster than planned, or the GPS on your app has depleted the power in your smartphone battery, it's no longer an issue!

(Image credit: Vanguard)

Tech specs Veo Adaptor S41 BK and Veo Adaptor S41 GY Main access: Side Weight: 1.15kg External dimensions: 240 × 210 × 420mm Capacity: a DSLR/mirrorless camera, 1-2 lenses, a flash, accessories and a 11-inch tablet Tripod Holder: Yes (travel to mid-Sized tripod) Recommended price: £99.99 Veo Adaptor R44 BK and Veo Adaptor R44 GY Main access: Rear (but can be set up for top access) Weight: 1.25kg External dimensions: 260 × 220 × 450mm Capacity: a DSLR/mirrorless camera, 3-5 lenses, a flash, accessories and a 13-inch tablet Tripod Holder: Yes (Travel to Mid-Sized Tripod) Recommended price: £119.99

The VEO Adaptor Series backpacks come in two configurations: the S models and the R models. All the rucksacks in this range have been built using improved waterproof material (high-quality polyester fabric with PU coating), but a rain cover is also provided for you should you need it for wetter weather. And the rucksack has reflective stitching, making it safer for early morning and night-time use.

The S models come with extra-wide side access, making it suitable for left/right-handed photographers. These models have a daypack section (which can be removed to allow top access), and they have a good security zipper feature – you just thread the zipper tag through the elasticated loop at the top of the side pocket to prevent anyone getting into it.

The R model comes with the traditional rear-access setup, that can be changed to a top-access setup, if you prefer.

All models include multiple pockets so you can easily store all your cables, SD cards and so on. The backpacks all come with an ergonomic, wide, padded harness that enables you to carry your bag with ease and in comfort. And for longer trips, the harness includes a chest strap and waist strap to help spread the load.

The new VEO Adaptor bags will be officially launched at The Photography Show, which takes place at the NEC, Birmingham next week from 18-21 September.