New Leica spotting scopes arrive with ultra-bright optics and serious style
Leica Sport Optics unveils its brightest spotting scope yet
Leica Sport Optics has unveiled two new lines of spotting scopes that redefine excellence in outdoor observation.
Designed for birders, naturalists and field researchers who demand absolute clarity and detail, the new Leica APO-Televid and Leica Televid HD models combine premium materials with unrivalled optical performance.
This is Leica precision applied to the world of long-distance viewing – whether you’re studying subtle plumage in soft dawn light or tracking wildlife at dusk.
At the top of the range sits the Leica APO-Televid, which delivers exceptional image sharpness and virtually no color fringing – even in demanding conditions. It’s made for those who won’t compromise on image fidelity, especially when detail matters most.
The Leica Televid HD, meanwhile, brings the brightest viewing experience in its class, ensuring crystal-clear vision even as daylight fades. Both lines feature Leica’s new High Lux Pro (HLP) system, which produces stunning color neutrality, high brightness, and maximum contrast, even in low-light conditions.
Each model is available in both 65mm and 82mm variants with an angled eyepiece design. They feature Leica’s signature dual-focus system for silky-smooth adjustments and are housed in robust yet lightweight magnesium bodies, designed to withstand life in the field while delivering comfort and elegance.
Two interchangeable Vario eyepieces are available: the wide-angle 25–50x WW Asph, ideal for sweeping views, and a new 20–60x option for those looking to push magnification to the limit.
For photographers, Leica has taken digiscoping to new heights. A new range of accessories includes a Leica Q adaptor, facilitating full-frame imaging directly through the spotting scope, as well as a 35mm digiscoping lens for SL, M and other system cameras.
The magnetic Ollin smartphone adaptor makes capturing the moment fast and seamless, while the Leica Fotos app offers instant wireless editing and sharing. It’s a complete system that puts creative freedom in your hands, whether you shoot with a camera or a phone.
Leica rounds off the package with a suite of field-ready extras, including an elegant yet rugged carbon fiber tripod with fluid video head, a 1.8x extender for extra reach and a tough Cordura ever-ready case tailored for harsh environments.
These new spotting scopes are more than just precision tools – they're designed to deepen your connection with the wild. These are now available worldwide, with prices starting at $3,209 / £1,900 (Australian pricing to be confirmed) for the Leica Televid HD 65 kit.
For nearly two decades Sebastian's work has been published internationally. Originally specializing in Equestrianism, his visuals have been used by the leading names in the equestrian industry such as The Fédération Equestre Internationale (FEI), The Jockey Club, Horse & Hound, and many more for various advertising campaigns, books, and pre/post-event highlights.
He is a Fellow of the Royal Society of Arts, holds a Foundation Degree in Equitation Science, and holds a Master of Arts in Publishing. He is a member of Nikon NPS and has been a Nikon user since his film days using a Nikon F5. He saw the digital transition with Nikon's D series cameras and is still, to this day, the youngest member to be elected into BEWA, the British Equestrian Writers' Association.
He is familiar with and shows great interest in 35mm, medium, and large-format photography, using products by Leica, Phase One, Hasselblad, Alpa, and Sinar. Sebastian has also used many cinema cameras from Sony, RED, ARRI, and everything in between. He now spends his spare time using his trusted Leica M-E or Leica M2, shooting Street/Documentary photography as he sees it, usually in Black and White.
