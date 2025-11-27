Finally! Rare price reductions on these super-popular compact cameras – and one is my all-time favorite

The Kodak Pixpro compact camera line is hugely popular – and it's easy to see why. These small, affordable cameras are perfect for everyday snapshots and travel photography. But price drops are rare, making these Park Camera deals worth a closer look.

The Kodak Pixpro FZ45 is now £84 – down from £94 – saving you £10.

The Kodak Pixpro FZ55 is now £99 – down from £114 – saving you £15.

Best for: travelers, gift buyers, budget-conscious shoppers, families, or anyone who wants a small, portable camera without breaking the bank

Kodak Pixpro FZ45

The FZ45 is perfect for beginners or anyone after a cheap, reliable everyday camera. With 4x optical zoom, simple controls, and pocket-friendly size, it's ideal for family snaps, travel, or casual outings. AA batteries make power swaps easy, and its sturdy, fun design is kid- and beginner-friendly. Short: affordable, portable, and hassle-free – a smart little camera for everyday moments.

Kodak Pixpro FZ55

The FZ55 is one of my all-time favorite compacts. Pocket-sized and ultra-simple, it delivers stress-free, vibrant point-and-shoot photos with 5x zoom and auto modes. Perfect for beginners, kids, or older users, it proves there's still room for tiny, fun, and reliable cameras at an affordable price.

Deals like this don't come around often, as both Kodaks are already budget-friendly. For their price, portability, and ease of use, these little cameras punch well above their weight. Whether you're just starting out, buying a gift, or want a fun, pocket-sized camera to carry everywhere, this is a rare chance to grab real value.

