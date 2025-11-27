Finally! Rare price reductions on these super-popular compact cameras – and one is my all-time favorite
You can now get the Kodak Pixpro FZ45 and FZ55 trendy compact cameras for as little as £84 – deals like this don't come along often!
The Kodak Pixpro compact camera line is hugely popular – and it's easy to see why. These small, affordable cameras are perfect for everyday snapshots and travel photography. But price drops are rare, making these Park Camera deals worth a closer look.
The Kodak Pixpro FZ45 is now £84 – down from £94 – saving you £10.
The Kodak Pixpro FZ55 is now £99 – down from £114 – saving you £15.
Compact 16MP camera with 4x optical zoom, built-in flash, multiple shooting modes, 1080p video, and lightweight AA battery operation. Only the white version is reduced.
16MP point-and-shoot with 5x optical zoom, built-in flash, 1080p video, auto-everything simplicity, credit-card-sized portability, and bright color rendering. Only the blue version is reduced.
Best for: travelers, gift buyers, budget-conscious shoppers, families, or anyone who wants a small, portable camera without breaking the bank
Kodak Pixpro FZ45
The FZ45 is perfect for beginners or anyone after a cheap, reliable everyday camera. With 4x optical zoom, simple controls, and pocket-friendly size, it's ideal for family snaps, travel, or casual outings. AA batteries make power swaps easy, and its sturdy, fun design is kid- and beginner-friendly. Short: affordable, portable, and hassle-free – a smart little camera for everyday moments.
Kodak Pixpro FZ55
The FZ55 is one of my all-time favorite compacts. Pocket-sized and ultra-simple, it delivers stress-free, vibrant point-and-shoot photos with 5x zoom and auto modes. Perfect for beginners, kids, or older users, it proves there's still room for tiny, fun, and reliable cameras at an affordable price.
Deals like this don't come around often, as both Kodaks are already budget-friendly. For their price, portability, and ease of use, these little cameras punch well above their weight. Whether you're just starting out, buying a gift, or want a fun, pocket-sized camera to carry everywhere, this is a rare chance to grab real value.
