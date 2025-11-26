£155!!!! My favorite lens is so cheap, I'm going to buy another one
When a lens is so cheap that you're going to buy it again, even though you already own one, you know it's a great deal!
That's the case with the Olympus 45mm f/1.8, which is just £155 at Amazon right now – that's just about what I paid for my copy of the lens second-hand, but this is the price brand new! You save £124 on the £279 regular price.
I use it so much, on enough different camera bodies, that at this price I'm going to get a spare for my second camera bag.
With an equivalent focal length of 90mm, this light telephoto lens is simply essential for portraiture. Truly pocket-sized, with a fast f/1.8 aperture that creates blurry, bokehlicious backgrounds, it was the first Micro Four Thirds lens I ever bought – and it's still the most used!
The Olympus M.Zuiko 45mm f/1.8 (review) was the first lens I bought when I got an Oly mirrorless camera – and to this day it's still one of the best portrait lenses you can buy.
In full-frame terms it's a 90mm lens, which is a classic focal length for portraiture. That, combined with the fast f/1.8 aperture, will enable you to create sumptuous subject separation and beautiful background blur.
It's been my go-to lens for portraiture for over a decade – it's easily my most used lens. And it's not just great for portraiture; 90mm is also a fun focal length for street photography – especially if you're not the sort of person who likes to get up in someone's grill with a 35mm.
Take a look at a few images I've shot with this brilliant lens:
And this lens is tiny – I mean, genuinely tiny. Just look at the size of it in the image below, compared to a can of soda!
Genuinely small enough to fit in your pocket, pop this on front of your Olympus or OM System camera and you've got a powerful portrait machine that's small enough to take anywhere.
And of course, because Micro Four Thirds is an open standard, this lens works perfectly on any Micro Four Thirds camera – whether it's a Lumix, Blackmagic or anything else.
Even if you're never shot portraits before, at just £155 this really is an unmissable price – taken it from someone who's about to buy his second copy!
