10 weirdest cameras we saw at The Photography Show 2021

We've spent the past four days pounding the aisles at The Photography Show, savoring all the latest and greatest camera tech in the industry.

However, hidden among the cutting-edge firepower of the Canon EOS R3 and the sleek old school styling of the Nikon Z fc, there have been some truly weird cameras. Like, really weird.

Every format has been represented, from 35mm to medium format to large format, analog and digital, 2D and 3D, but the recurring theme has been weird.

So, from cameras that look like soda cans to cameras covered in 24K gold to cameras that don't even take pictures, here are the 10 weirdest cameras we've seen at The Photography Show…

1) Nikon NASA Camera

During the Space Race, both the USA and USSR started bringing camera aboard their manned space flights in the Sixties. After initially bringing 70mm cameras, NASA sought a more portable solution and turned to Nikon, which delivered this camera for use on the space shuttle in 1981.

2) Zeus 35mm camera

An incredibly rare camera, the Zeus is thought to be the first ever British 35mm film camera. It has a 5cm Alphamat lens and a two-speed (plus T) selector, with a very unusual textured enamel finish. You virtually never see these for sale!

3) Canon Posture Fit

The most modern camera on this list, and probably the weirdest of them all! The Canon Posture Fit monitors the position of your spine to detect whether you're sitting correctly at your desk. It weebles and wobbles like a cute Pixar character to alert you if you're slouching, or if you've been sat for too long.

4) Pepsi CanCamera

This Pepsi can-shaped 35mm point-and-shoot is by far the most fun camera we saw at the show! CanCamera released a series of these, including one designed like a Budweiser can. It features a built-in flash and is powered by a single AA battery.

5) Nikon Gold FA

This 24K gold, lizard skin camera was released in Japan, in 1984, to commemorate Nikon winning the Camera Grand Prix prize for the world's first matrix metering system for SLRs. Only 2,000 were made, priced at ¥500,000 – which is ¥613,836 (approximately $5,602 / £4,093 / AU$7,699) in today's money.

6) Polaroid Studio Express

The Polaroid Studio Express is a professional studio camera, apparently made by Mamiya in the Eighties, used for taking passport photographs. It boasts a 125mm focal length, an f/8-32 aperture, 1/125 or 1/60 sec shutter speed, built in flash with sync cable for external flash, and it takes Typ 100 film.

7) Matterport Pro2

Matterport says that its best-in-class Pro2 is "the gold standard for 3D capture". And while it frightens us a bit because it looks like a speed camera, its 134MP resolution marries high-quality 3D with 4K photo quality to provide scans of homes, apartments, hotels and commercial buildings to deliver stunning virtual tours.

8) Intrepid 4x5 Camera Black Edition

Forget full frame, forget medium format and forget megapixels – large format film is where ultimate image quality truly lies! The Black Edition Intrepid 4x5 Camera is an absolute stunner, with a Graflok back that enables you to mount film adapters ranging from 6x6 to 6x17, as well as Polaroid backs and the Intrepid Enlarger.

9) Diana F+ Camera Night Cap Edition

We've always had a soft spot for Dianas, and the gloriously gaudy Diana F+ Camera Night Cap Edition is a fun way to shoot medium format film without taking yourself too seriously. Its 75mm lens is as soft and spotty as you'd expect, but if you love that tatty, vignette-y, oversaturated Seventies Italian film look, it can't be beat.

10) Everybooth Lite – Studio Edition

The original Everybooth was a highlights of the last physical Photography Show in 2019, so we were excited to see the new Everybooth Lite – Studio Edition this year. A luxury mirrorless photobooth that's light, portable and battery powered (lasts up to six hours), with the powerful lighting of the original model, it's perfect for outdoor events where you want to impress guests or clients.

