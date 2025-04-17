While the big brands were the biggest winners at this year's TIPA World Awards 2025, two of the "little guys" walked home with awards that rewarded their courageous design.

The OM System OM-3 and the Sigma BF, arguably two of the most beautiful cameras ever made, took home the titles of Best Micro Four Thirds Camera and Best Premium Camera respectively.

Leading the way were Nikon and Sony, scooping four awards apiece, with the Nikon P1100 rightfully being rewarded for its audacious 24-3000mm reach and the Sony 400-800mm being recognized for its similarly impressive range.

Canon grabbed three gongs for the all-powerful R5 Mark II, disruptive RF 16-28mm f/2.8 and the phenomenal photo printer, the Prograf Pro-1100.

In addition to the audacious BF, Sigma also picked up additional awards for its new 300-600mm Sports lens and the stunning 16-300mm Contemporary.

And, in recognition of its centennial, Leica collected a Special Appreciation Award for its remarkable longevity and contribution to the world of imaging.

The TIPA World Awards are hosted by the Technical Image Press Association, comprising a global network of imaging industry publications – of which Digital Camera World is a proud member. Following is the full list of categories and winners.

Get the Digital Camera World Newsletter The best camera deals, reviews, product advice, and unmissable photography news, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Cameras

(Image credit: TIPA • OM Digital Solutions)

Best MFT Camera – OM System OM-3

Best APS-C Enthusiast Camera – Nikon Z50 II

Best Compact System Camera – Fujifilm X-M5

Best Full Frame Expert Camera – Nikon Z6 III

Best Full Frame Hybrid Camera – Canon EOS R5 Mark II

Best Full Frame Professional Camera – Sony A1 II

Best Content Creator Camera – Panasonic Lumix S9

Best Premium Camera – Sigma BF

Best Medium Format Camera – Fujifilm GFX100RF

Best Ultrazoom Camera – Nikon Coolpix P1100

Best Photo Smartphone – Xiaomi 15 series

Lenses

(Image credit: TIPA • Nikon)

Best Ultra Wide Angle Prime Lens – 7Artisans 10mm f/2.8 II Fish-Eye ED

Best Wide Angle Zoom Lens – Canon RF 16-28mm f/2.8 IS STM

Best Standard Zoom Lens – Sony FE 28-70mm f/2 GM

Best Superzoom Lens – Tamron 50-300mm f/4.5-6.3 Di III VC VXD

Best Enthusiast Telephoto Lens – Sony FE 400-800mm f/6.3-8 G OSS

Best Professional Telephoto Lens – Sigma 300-600mm f/4 DG OS | Sports

Best APS-C Travel Lens – Sigma 16-300mm f/3.5-6.7 DC OS | Contemporary

Best Portrait Lens – Sony FE 85mm f/1.4 GM II

Best Enthusiast Telephoto Lens – Tamron 90mm f/2.8 Di III Macro VXD

Best Power Zoom Lens – Nikkor Z 28-135mm f/4 PZ

Best Zoom Probe Lens – Laowa Probe Zoom series

Accessories

(Image credit: TIPA • Canon)

Best Analog Product – AGO Film Processor

Best Professional Photo / Video Monitor – Asus ProArt Display 5K PA27JCV

Best Portable Video Monitor – Atomos Shinobi Go

Best Video Sound Accessory – Sennheiser Profile Wireless 2-Channel Set

Best Photo / Video Accessory – Benro QRB95 quick rotating bracket

Best On-Camera Flash – Godox V100

Best Professional Photo Printer – Canon ImagePrograf Pro-1100

Best Storage Media – Lexar Armor Gold SDXC UHS-II Card

Best Photo Backpack – PGYTech OnePro Flex

Services

(Image credit: TIPA • DxO)

Best AI Workflow Software – Aftershoot

Best Enthusiast AI Software – Topaz AI Photo

Best Professional Imaging Software – DxO PhotoLab 8 Elite

Best Photo Book – Cewe Photo Book with Panorama Page

Best Professional Printing App – Cewe Passport Photo App

Best Photo Service – Cewe Fineline Wall Calendar

Best Photo Book App – Pixum App Smart Photobook Layouts

Technology & Design

(Image credit: TIPA • Leica)

Best Photo Frame Design – WhiteWall 6mm Basel Frame

Best Design & Technology – Cewe Smart Layout Concept

Special Appreciation Award – Leica 100 Centennial

You might also like…

See more of the best mirrorless cameras from across all brands, along with the best telephoto lenses, the best photo editing software, the best photo books and the best camera bags and cases.