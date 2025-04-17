Two of the best-looking cameras ever made take home trophies at TIPA World Awards
Daring design highlights the TIPA World Awards 2025, with OM System and Sigma's stunning cameras winning awards
While the big brands were the biggest winners at this year's TIPA World Awards 2025, two of the "little guys" walked home with awards that rewarded their courageous design.
The OM System OM-3 and the Sigma BF, arguably two of the most beautiful cameras ever made, took home the titles of Best Micro Four Thirds Camera and Best Premium Camera respectively.
Leading the way were Nikon and Sony, scooping four awards apiece, with the Nikon P1100 rightfully being rewarded for its audacious 24-3000mm reach and the Sony 400-800mm being recognized for its similarly impressive range.
Canon grabbed three gongs for the all-powerful R5 Mark II, disruptive RF 16-28mm f/2.8 and the phenomenal photo printer, the Prograf Pro-1100.
In addition to the audacious BF, Sigma also picked up additional awards for its new 300-600mm Sports lens and the stunning 16-300mm Contemporary.
And, in recognition of its centennial, Leica collected a Special Appreciation Award for its remarkable longevity and contribution to the world of imaging.
The TIPA World Awards are hosted by the Technical Image Press Association, comprising a global network of imaging industry publications – of which Digital Camera World is a proud member. Following is the full list of categories and winners.
Get the Digital Camera World Newsletter
The best camera deals, reviews, product advice, and unmissable photography news, direct to your inbox!
Cameras
Best MFT Camera – OM System OM-3
Best APS-C Enthusiast Camera – Nikon Z50 II
Best Compact System Camera – Fujifilm X-M5
Best Full Frame Expert Camera – Nikon Z6 III
Best Full Frame Hybrid Camera – Canon EOS R5 Mark II
Best Full Frame Professional Camera – Sony A1 II
Best Content Creator Camera – Panasonic Lumix S9
Best Premium Camera – Sigma BF
Best Medium Format Camera – Fujifilm GFX100RF
Best Ultrazoom Camera – Nikon Coolpix P1100
Best Photo Smartphone – Xiaomi 15 series
Lenses
Best Ultra Wide Angle Prime Lens – 7Artisans 10mm f/2.8 II Fish-Eye ED
Best Wide Angle Zoom Lens – Canon RF 16-28mm f/2.8 IS STM
Best Standard Zoom Lens – Sony FE 28-70mm f/2 GM
Best Superzoom Lens – Tamron 50-300mm f/4.5-6.3 Di III VC VXD
Best Enthusiast Telephoto Lens – Sony FE 400-800mm f/6.3-8 G OSS
Best Professional Telephoto Lens – Sigma 300-600mm f/4 DG OS | Sports
Best APS-C Travel Lens – Sigma 16-300mm f/3.5-6.7 DC OS | Contemporary
Best Portrait Lens – Sony FE 85mm f/1.4 GM II
Best Enthusiast Telephoto Lens – Tamron 90mm f/2.8 Di III Macro VXD
Best Power Zoom Lens – Nikkor Z 28-135mm f/4 PZ
Best Zoom Probe Lens – Laowa Probe Zoom series
Accessories
Best Analog Product – AGO Film Processor
Best Professional Photo / Video Monitor – Asus ProArt Display 5K PA27JCV
Best Portable Video Monitor – Atomos Shinobi Go
Best Video Sound Accessory – Sennheiser Profile Wireless 2-Channel Set
Best Photo / Video Accessory – Benro QRB95 quick rotating bracket
Best On-Camera Flash – Godox V100
Best Professional Photo Printer – Canon ImagePrograf Pro-1100
Best Storage Media – Lexar Armor Gold SDXC UHS-II Card
Best Photo Backpack – PGYTech OnePro Flex
Services
Best AI Workflow Software – Aftershoot
Best Enthusiast AI Software – Topaz AI Photo
Best Professional Imaging Software – DxO PhotoLab 8 Elite
Best Photo Book – Cewe Photo Book with Panorama Page
Best Professional Printing App – Cewe Passport Photo App
Best Photo Service – Cewe Fineline Wall Calendar
Best Photo Book App – Pixum App Smart Photobook Layouts
Technology & Design
Best Photo Frame Design – WhiteWall 6mm Basel Frame
Best Design & Technology – Cewe Smart Layout Concept
Special Appreciation Award – Leica 100 Centennial
You might also like…
See more of the best mirrorless cameras from across all brands, along with the best telephoto lenses, the best photo editing software, the best photo books and the best camera bags and cases.
James has 22 years experience as a journalist, serving as editor of Digital Camera World for 6 of them. He started working in the photography industry in 2014, product testing and shooting ad campaigns for Olympus, as well as clients like Aston Martin Racing, Elinchrom and L'Oréal. An Olympus / OM System, Canon and Hasselblad shooter, he has a wealth of knowledge on cameras of all makes – and he loves instant cameras, too.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.