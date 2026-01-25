Sustainable research organization Corporate Knights Inc has published its annual list of the Global 100, a ranking of major companies that exceed the sustainable revenue and investment standards. Ricoh, known for its compact cameras and Pentax DSLRs as well as office equipment, has ranked on the list for the 14th time.

The Corporate Knights Global 100 ranking looks at publicly available data from companies with an annual revenue of more than $1 billion (around £734 million / AU$1.4 billion), considering more than 8,000 companies in compiling the annual list.

The organization evaluates public data on sustainable revenue, sustainable investment and sustainable revenue growth in order to evaluate each company's sustainability efforts, announcing the results during the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting in Switzerland.

On the 2026 list, Ricoh ranks 19th among companies under the information technology sector and third in the computers and peripherals category. Corporate Knights gave Ricoh a C+ grade.

This year the organization changed how the scores were weighed, giving a third of a company's ranking to what it calls "sustainable revenue momentum" or how fast the company is growing its sustainable revenue. Ricoh ranked at 87 on the 2026 list, but was at 51 in 2025.

Manufacturing any sort of electronics has an impact on the environment, but the list hints towards companies that are working to negate the effect that the process has on the environment. Ricoh says it is working towards a zero emission, 100% renewable energy goal by 2030 – an effort that would reduce emissions to 90% of 2015 levels.

The ranking looks at the company as a whole, and not specifically Ricoh’s cameras. The manufacturer says that the Ricoh GR IV compact camera uses eco-friendly packaging – a trend that dates back to the original GR Digital. Ricoh also incorporates ESG (environmental, social and governance) indicators into its compensation packages for the company’s executives.

Ricoh has also previously been recognized on the Time World’s Most Sustainable Companies list and Energy Star Partner of the Year, among other sustainability-based awards.

